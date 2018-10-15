Storm Callum battered west London overnight, with a flood warning still in place across the whole of the south east.
The storm first hit on Friday (October 12) morning and left more than 1,000 homes without power, dozens of flights cancelled and a number of schools closed.
Over the weekend, the storm claimed the lives of three people in the UK. Two drowned while another was caught in a landslide.
A flood warning is now in place for the south east of England, meaning that flooding is "expected" and "immediate action is required".
The Environment Agency has issued a total of 58 flood alerts across the whole of England.
Met Office meteorologist Helen Roberts said: "There will be more wet and windy weather for similar parts of the country - predominantly western areas - which could cause more flooding."
Overnight several police forces reported accidents on the roads due to surface water.
Bookmaker Coral has given a 2-1 odds for October to be the wettest on record.
Footage of flooding in Ruislip
This video shows the extent of flooding in Ruislip, near the Breakspear Crematorium, this morning.
Reports of flooding in Pitshanger Park
A resident has tweeted that Pitshanger Park is flooded.
They said: “Pitshanger park is flooded on the path leading through the golf course. Flooding on either end of the bridge over river brent. Ankle deep.”
Greenford and Ealing buses "have resumed normal service"
Buses to Greenford and Ealing have resumed normal service after the delays of up to an hour earlier this morning.
Image of flooding in Hanwell
This image shows flooding in Hanwell this morning.
The picture was taken on Westminster Road near the Hanwell Clock Tower.
Social media reports of flooding at Stanmore Junction
As yet unconfirmed social media reports claim the junction of Old Church Lane and Gordon Avenue is flooded.
However, this traffic map shows severe delays on Gordon Avenue consistent with these reports.
Picture of Hanger Lane flooding
A photo sent in by one of our readers shows a car driving through floodwater on Hanger Lane in Eaing.
CCTV footage shows A40 still jammed
CCTV footage from the A40 shows that traffic is still heavily backed up despite the partial reopening of all but one lane an hour ago.
Expect up to an hour delays on Greenford and Ealing buses
Buses serving Greenford and Ealing could be delayed by up to an hour due to traffic caused by the partial closure of the A40.
A40 partly reopens as severe delays remain
The A40 has partly reopened in all but one lane following its closure due to flooding.
BBC London Travel tweeted: “The A40 is now open but lane one remains closed following flooding at the Medway Underpass. Severe delays.”
A40 closed at Medway underpass due to flooding
The A40 has been closed at the Medway underpass at the top of Argyle Road due to flooding, creating long queues.
An earlier tweeted from BBC Travel Alerts included the A4 at Barons Court in a list of areas experiencing problems due to flooding and surface water.
Yiewsley area around River Pinn expected to flood
In the early hours of Monday (October 15) morning, a flood warning was issued for the area around River Pinn in Yiewsley.
The Met Office website said: “After a wet Sunday, heavy rain is currently falling in the Yiewsley catchment and there is a risk showers will continue through the early hours of Monday 15th October.
“This rain is causing the River Pinn to rise rapidly, and is forecast to continue to rise over the next hour. Properties and low lying areas around Cowley Peachey are at risk of flooding first, within the next hour. Flood waters may be deep and fast flowing in these areas.
“Residents are strongly urged to take action now. Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and this message will be updated as the situation changes.
“Our staff have been out across the area, through Sunday 14th October, working to clear trash screens and reduce flood risk.”
Police warn of flooding throughout Hillingdon
Hillingdon MPS have warned of flooding throughout the borough.