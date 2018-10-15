Storm Callum battered west London overnight, with a flood warning still in place across the whole of the south east.

The storm first hit on Friday (October 12) morning and left more than 1,000 homes without power, dozens of flights cancelled and a number of schools closed.

Over the weekend, the storm claimed the lives of three people in the UK. Two drowned while another was caught in a landslide.

A flood warning is now in place for the south east of England, meaning that flooding is "expected" and "immediate action is required".

The Environment Agency has issued a total of 58 flood alerts across the whole of England.

Met Office meteorologist Helen Roberts said: "There will be more wet and windy weather for similar parts of the country - predominantly western areas - which could cause more flooding."

Overnight several police forces reported accidents on the roads due to surface water.

Bookmaker Coral has given a 2-1 odds for October to be the wettest on record.

