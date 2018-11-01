A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a fire engine on the way to a call, near Ladbroke Grove Tube station.

The serious crash forced the closure of the busy road, and Transport for London (TfL) tweeted at about 9am on Thursday (November 1) to warn bus passengers and drivers of a "serious traffic collision".

Several bus routes have been diverted after the emergency services blocked the B450 Ladbroke Grove between the station and Basset Road to respond to the incident.

Routes 7, 23, 52, 70, 228 and 452 are all diverted, according to Tfl Bus Alerts.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Service said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 08.25am on Thursday (November 1) to Ladbroke Grove to a road traffic collision involving a child and a fire engine.

“Officers attended. The girl has been taken to a central London hospital - her injuries are not thought to be serious.”

An angry commuter, replying to a Tfl Bus Alerts tweet about the diversions, said: "Running 20 minutes late and had to pay extra for the 'privilege' of walking to and riding on a claustrophobic central line."

The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment on this incident.

Follow our live blog below for more updates as we learn more.