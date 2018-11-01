A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a fire engine on the way to a call, near Ladbroke Grove Tube station.
The serious crash forced the closure of the busy road, and Transport for London (TfL) tweeted at about 9am on Thursday (November 1) to warn bus passengers and drivers of a "serious traffic collision".
Several bus routes have been diverted after the emergency services blocked the B450 Ladbroke Grove between the station and Basset Road to respond to the incident.
Routes 7, 23, 52, 70, 228 and 452 are all diverted, according to Tfl Bus Alerts.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Service said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 08.25am on Thursday (November 1) to Ladbroke Grove to a road traffic collision involving a child and a fire engine.
“Officers attended. The girl has been taken to a central London hospital - her injuries are not thought to be serious.”
An angry commuter, replying to a Tfl Bus Alerts tweet about the diversions, said: "Running 20 minutes late and had to pay extra for the 'privilege' of walking to and riding on a claustrophobic central line."
The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment on this incident.
Witness describes the scene after the emergency services arrived
She said: “No one was here at the time of the crash because it was before opening but there was fire engines and police cars when I arrived.
“Pedestrians could still walk but they had blocked the road off from Cambridge Gardens to the station.
“I saw two fire engines and I think the police van arrived at about 9.20am.”
London Fire Brigade statement after fire engine hits little girl
A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed that a fire engine hit a pedestrian on Ladbroke Grove this morning, causing “minor injuries”.
He said: “A fire engine from North Kensington station was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Ladbroke Grove this morning.
“The engine was travelling on its way to an emergency call.
“London Ambulance Service crews treated the pedestrian on scene for minor injuries and they were taken to hospital as a precaution.”
The London Ambulance Service has not yet responded to requests for comment.
Little girl injured in crash with fire engine
A Met Police spokesman confirmed they were called to Ladbroke Grove after a fire engine hit a child.
He said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 08.25am on Thursday (November 1) to Ladbroke Grove to a road traffic collision involving a child and a fire engine.
“Officers attended. The girl has been taken to a central London hospital - her injuries are not thought to be serious.”
The London Fire Brigade have been contacted for comment.
Buses have returned to their normal routes following crash
A recent tweet from Tfl Bus Alerts confirmed many buses have now returned to their normal routes.
London Ambulance Service and Met Police have both been contacted but have yet to provide comment on the incident.
Car and pedestrian were involved in the crash
A Met Police spokesman has confirmed the crash this morning involved a car and a pedestrian.
He said: “We were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.25am to the junction of Ladbroke Grove and Cambridge Gardens.”
More details are to follow.
Traffic map shows heavy congestion in the area
A traffic map shows the closure of the road near Ladbroke Grove station has created heavy congestion in the area.
Commuters this morning may want to plan an alternative route.