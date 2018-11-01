An ambulance has reportedly been left "wrecked" after a car crash in Ruislip.

Witnesses report they saw an ambulance damaged and a car with its airbags activated and the right side damaged, after a crash on Kingsend shortly before 10am on Thursday (November 1).

The ambulance crew are understood to have escaped with only minor injuries but the condition of the car's driver, and any potential passengers, is currently unknown.

The photo from the scene above clearly shows an ambulance with its front bumper caved in by the force of the crash.

Drivers in the area are reporting that the road was quickly reopened after emergency services dealt with the incident.

Follow our liveblog below for more updates as we learn more about the accident.