An ambulance has reportedly been left "wrecked" after a car crash in Ruislip.
Witnesses report they saw an ambulance damaged and a car with its airbags activated and the right side damaged, after a crash on Kingsend shortly before 10am on Thursday (November 1).
The ambulance crew are understood to have escaped with only minor injuries but the condition of the car's driver, and any potential passengers, is currently unknown.
The photo from the scene above clearly shows an ambulance with its front bumper caved in by the force of the crash.
Drivers in the area are reporting that the road was quickly reopened after emergency services dealt with the incident.
Follow our liveblog below for more updates as we learn more about the accident.
London Ambulance Service confirm female passenger received head and arm injuries in the crash
A London Ambulance Service spokesman reported a woman received head and arm injuries in a crash with an ambulance this morning.
He said: “We were called at 8:50am today to High Street, Ruislip, to reports of a road traffic collision involving one of our ambulances.
“We sent two incident response officers, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew to the scene.
“We treated a woman for arm and head injuries and took her to hospital.”
Met Police release statement on the crash
A Met Police spokeswoman confirmed that the passenger of the car involved in a crash with a London Ambulance van was taken to hospital.
She said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 08.52am on Thursday (November 1) to reports of a road traffic collision in Kingsend, Ruislip, near the junction with High Street.
“Officers and the LAS attended and found an ambulance in collision with a car.
“The passenger of the car was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.
“No arrests have been made.”
Closer view of the crashed ambulance
This image from the scene shows a close view of the “wrecked” ambulance.
To the far right of the frame, broken car parts can be seen lying on the ground.
Map shows congestion near Ruislip tube station after crash
This traffic map of the area shows the area around Ruislip tube station is still congested even after the road is said to have re-opened.