A ‘serious fire’ has closed a road in Kilburn near three schools on Wednesday morning (November 21).

Around 30 people left the building in Malvern Place, near Queen’s Park station, before firefighters arrived at around 5am.

Five bedsits have been totally destroyed in the fire, according to the London Fire Brigade, and crews remain on the scene.

Carlton Vale has been closed off while firefighters make sure the area is safe and the 6 and 316 buses are being diverted.

The three-storey building has a number of bedsits, five of which have been destroyed in the fire and one slightly damaged.

Firefighters are using jets, a hose reel, breathing apparatus and a thermal image camera.

Keep up to date with developments with the fire with our live blog below.