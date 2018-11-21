A ‘serious fire’ has closed a road in Kilburn near three schools on Wednesday morning (November 21).
Around 30 people left the building in Malvern Place, near Queen’s Park station, before firefighters arrived at around 5am.
Five bedsits have been totally destroyed in the fire, according to the London Fire Brigade, and crews remain on the scene.
Carlton Vale has been closed off while firefighters make sure the area is safe and the 6 and 316 buses are being diverted.
The three-storey building has a number of bedsits, five of which have been destroyed in the fire and one slightly damaged.
Firefighters are using jets, a hose reel, breathing apparatus and a thermal image camera.
Keep up to date with developments with the fire with our live blog below.
25 firefighters on scene
There are four fire engines on the road with 25 firefighters working to make the area safe.
The fire was brought under control at 6.54am at the three-storey building, which has been converted into bedsits.
Bedsits are on second floor
All five bedsits measure three metres wide and eight metres long and all were on the second floor.
Another one was damaged but only by “5%”, according to the London Fire Brigade, on the first floor.
The five on the second floor have been “100% damaged”.
Where is the fire?
The fire is in Malvern Place, which is off Carlton Vale. Carlton Vale has been closed and firefighters are still working on the scene.