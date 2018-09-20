Kensington High Street is in lock down and emergency services are at the scene after a reported chemical leak from a hotel.

The busy road is closed in both directions and is partially blocked while first responders attended the suspected incident close to Kensington Church Street.

First reports emerged at around 1.30pm on Thursday (September 20).

London Fire Brigade has confirmed crew remain at the scene and the incident is ongoing.

According to reports, the incident has been caused by a suspected gas leak from a hotel which has been evacuated however this is yet to be confirmed by the emergency services.

According to one passer-by, the "Milestone hotel [has been] evacuated and Kensington High Street closed near Kensington Palace due to 'chemical spillage'."

