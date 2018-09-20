Kensington High Street is in lock down and emergency services are at the scene after a reported chemical leak from a hotel.
The busy road is closed in both directions and is partially blocked while first responders attended the suspected incident close to Kensington Church Street.
First reports emerged at around 1.30pm on Thursday (September 20).
London Fire Brigade has confirmed crew remain at the scene and the incident is ongoing.
According to reports, the incident has been caused by a suspected gas leak from a hotel which has been evacuated however this is yet to be confirmed by the emergency services.
According to one passer-by, the "Milestone hotel [has been] evacuated and Kensington High Street closed near Kensington Palace due to 'chemical spillage'."
Environmental Health officers at scene, says council
Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has tweeted a statement confirming Environmental Health and emergency responders remain at the scene following the suspected chemical spillage.
80 people evacuated after 'accidental spillage of cleaning agent'
According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB) a hotel was evacuated after an accidental spillage of cleaning agent. It was worried that this would cause raised chemical levels however this does not seem to be the case.
Around 20 firefighters were called to the accidental spillage of a cleaning agent at a hotel on Kensington Court this afternoon.
Crews checked the area for any raised chemical levels but found nothing.
Fifty people were evacuated from the hotel before the Brigade arrived. The Brigade evacuated a further 30 people from an adjacent apartment as a precaution.
Three fire engines from North Kensington, Hammersmith and Chelsea fire stations and a fire rescue unit from Euston fire station are at the scene.
The Brigade was called at 12.17 and are expected to leave shortly.
Emergency vehicles in box junction
The incident reportedly happened around Kensington Church Street, partially blocking the high street by the box junction and it remains closed in both directions.
The is queuing traffic which is slowly moving around emergency service vehicles reportedly parked in the box junction.
Claims Milestone Hotel has been evacuated
One passer-by has claimed that the Milestone Hotel has been evacuated
What we know so far
Good afternoon, Kensington High Street has been closed in both directions after a reported chlorine leak from a hotel.
The hotel has reportedly been evacuated and London Fire Brigade is leading the response.
