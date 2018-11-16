A part of Hyde Park has been closed off as police investigate a suspected unexploded bomb in The Serpentine.

There is a cordon in place between the Triangle car park and the boat house in Serpentine Road.

Specialist officers are on the scene to figure out what the device is and, if needed, to safely remove and neutralise it.

A Met police spokesperson said: “Police are dealing with reports of a possible unexploded ordnance device partially submerged in The Serpentine.

“Specialist officers are attending and a cordon is currently in place between the Triangle car park and the boat house on Serpentine Road.”

*If you have been in the area and taken an pictures, let our reporter know on narbeh.minassian@reachplc.com.