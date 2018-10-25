One of the world's most famous climbers has been arrested after he dramatically scaled one of London's tallest buildings - without any safety gear.
Streets in the City of London were cordoned off this afternoon (Thursday, October 25) once police realised that daredevil Alain Robert was making his way up the outside of the building most commonly known as Heron Tower.
The skyscraper, which is now called Sales Force Tower, is a vertigo-inducing 46 floors high.
Dubbed "French Spiderman", Alain is known for elaborate climbs up some of the world's tallest structures without a harness, safety net or any wires to help him.
It took the 56-year-old less than an hour to reach the top of the 230 metre tall Heron Tower, near Liverpool Street station.
The skyscraper is home to popular restaurants Duck & Waffle and Sushi Samba.
Uniformed City of London Police officers arrived at 1.37pm, set up a taped cordon stopping traffic around the building and ushered the growing crowd back away from the building.
Once the climb was complete Alain was arrested and taken into police custody.
How long did it take him?
So Alain started climbing at around 1.35pm and got to the top at 2.20pm, or thereabouts. That means he finished his climb of the 202-metre-high tower in roughly 45 minutes.
It would have taken less than 30 seconds to take the lift from the ground floor up to the very top, so for every second it takes you or me to get there, it takes him a little more than a minute.
Alain Robert has been arrested
City of London Police have confirmed they have arrested “French Spiderman” Alain Robert.
What is he doing now?
Is Alain Robert climbing back down?
City of London Police have confirmed that he has not yet been arrested, which is likely to happen soon.
On previous climbs he has been arrested at the top, at the bottom and even halfway up or down the building, including an arrest on the 60th floor of Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Towers on his way down from a climb.
Aaaand roads are open again
A simple tweet from City of London Police but a far from simple reason for the closure. You can now cycle, drive, take a taxi through Camomile Street but please stay on the ground whatever you do. Or at least use the lift.
So who is this French Spiderman?
Alain is 56(!) but he’s quite short and has a body pretty much made for climbing. For more on who he is and what on Earth he’s thinking with this crazy stunt, click here.
"Alain is an adventurer"
Asked if what Mr Robert was doing was actually a little barmy and just plain dangerous rather than a daring adventure, his manager, Bryan Yeubrey, said:
I just have to accept that. I can not argue against it, can I?
Alain is an adventurer. He wants to climb buildings. He is incredible.
He is good at it and has been doing it for many years.
Alain has made it to the top
Alain Robert raises his arms victoriously on reaching the top of Heron Tower.
The daredevil has climbed much taller buildings around the world including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which is well over 800 metres tall and just happens to be the world’s tallest building.
Camomile Street reopens
Camomile Street was closed between St Mary’s Axe and Bishopsgate but has now reopened.
Other roads affected by the police closures in the area include:
- [A1211] Bevis Marks (EC3A,EC2M,EC2N) (All Directions)
- [A10] Bishopsgate (EC2M,EC2N) (All Directions)
- [A1211] Outwich Street (EC3A,EC2M,EC2N) (All Directions)
- [A1211] Wormwood Street (EC3A,EC2M,EC2N) (All Directions)
Alain also climbed the neighbouring Lloyd's building
In 2003, Alain climbed the 84-metre Lloyd’s building just around the corner from Heron Tower. It’s only got 14 floors so climbing it was probably as challenging as walking upstairs to bed is for the rest of us.
Fifteen years after he climbed the striking Lloyd’s building, he is back.
Spectators look on in shock
City workers paused their working lunches to watch Alain scale Heron Tower
What other London skyscraper's has Alain climbed?
This is not the prolific climber’s first trip to London.
He successfully climbed One Canada Square in 1995 when it was still the UK’s tallest building.
He tried again in 2002 but was not successful on that occasion.
Footage shows Alain climbing the skyscraper
More pictures from the scene
The photo below shows Alain Robert making his way up the tower.
Here office workers in the City look on as Alain climbs without any safety gear.
Who is Alain Robert?
Alain Robert is a 56-year-old French man who has dedicated his life to climbing the tallest urban structures around the globe.
He is 5ft 5ins tall and weighs just 50kg, but has trained to climb in extreme conditions his entire life.
Alain is known as “French Spiderman” for his illegal feats of superhuman climbing skill.
The only equipment he uses is some chalk on his hands to help with grip and to keep them dry.
Alain also carries his passport in his chalk bag as he is usually arrested by local authorities when he descends.
Police confirm road closures
City of London Police have confirmed road closures in the area after the unannounced climb.
Where is Heron Tower?
Sales Force Tower, better known as Heron Tower, is in the heart of the City of London, near Liverpool Street station.
The skyscraper is 230 metres tall and houses popular restaurants Sushi Samba and Duck & Waffle.
What do we know so far?
Welcome to our live coverage of this breaking story.
It is being reported that the man trying to climb Heron Tower is notorious French climber Alain Robert.
He is known for his daredevil climbs, which have made headlines across the globe.
Due to the dangerous nature of his climb, he is often arrested as soon as he descends.
Several roads around the busy area have been closed off by CIty of London Police to keep members of the public safe.