One of the world's most famous climbers has been arrested after he dramatically scaled one of London's tallest buildings - without any safety gear.

Streets in the City of London were cordoned off this afternoon (Thursday, October 25) once police realised that daredevil Alain Robert was making his way up the outside of the building most commonly known as Heron Tower.

The skyscraper, which is now called Sales Force Tower, is a vertigo-inducing 46 floors high.

Dubbed "French Spiderman", Alain is known for elaborate climbs up some of the world's tallest structures without a harness, safety net or any wires to help him.

It took the 56-year-old less than an hour to reach the top of the 230 metre tall Heron Tower, near Liverpool Street station.

The skyscraper is home to popular restaurants Duck & Waffle and Sushi Samba.

Uniformed City of London Police officers arrived at 1.37pm, set up a taped cordon stopping traffic around the building and ushered the growing crowd back away from the building.

Once the climb was complete Alain was arrested and taken into police custody.