Part of Heathrow Airport was cordoned off this evening (Tuesday, November 5) after an unattended bag was spotted near a check-in desk.

Armed police reportedly sealed off a section of Terminal 4 as they responded to a security alert in departures.

Reports on social media suggested the terminal was "in lockdown" while officers worked to establish the contents and owner of the bag.

Police were quickly able to establish that the package was not suspicious.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Our teams responded earlier tonight to an unattended bag at Terminal 4. As a precaution, a very small section of check-in was temporarily suspended.

“The rest of the terminal remained open and fully operational throughout. The bag has now been identified and the matter resolved - we apologise to any passengers inconvenienced as a result.”

