Part of Heathrow Airport was cordoned off this evening (Tuesday, November 5) after an unattended bag was spotted near a check-in desk.
Armed police reportedly sealed off a section of Terminal 4 as they responded to a security alert in departures.
Reports on social media suggested the terminal was "in lockdown" while officers worked to establish the contents and owner of the bag.
Police were quickly able to establish that the package was not suspicious.
A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Our teams responded earlier tonight to an unattended bag at Terminal 4. As a precaution, a very small section of check-in was temporarily suspended.
“The rest of the terminal remained open and fully operational throughout. The bag has now been identified and the matter resolved - we apologise to any passengers inconvenienced as a result.”
Drama over!
Good news! The terminal is back to normal and the incident resolved.
Delayed trains
The situation at Heathrow Airport is having an effect on trains too. The 9.52pm train from Paddington to Terminal 4 is stuck at Hanwell.
What do we know so far?
Terminal 4 at Heathrow has been evacuated amid a reported security scare.
A suspicious package is reported to have been spotted at the check-in desks at departures and armed police are said to have sealed off the area.
The airport’s Twitter account responded to someone claiming “something is going down” at Heathrow. They hope the terminal will be back to normal as soon as possible.