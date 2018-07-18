There are currently no flights arriving or departing from Heathrow Airport after a "fire alarm activation" at a traffic control tower at the airport.
Several flights are being diverted after a fire alarm activated on the airfield on Wednesday (July 18).
A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said: "We are aware of a fire alarm activation on the airfield and emergency services are responding, more information to follow."
Plane Spot added on Twitter: "Heathrow air traffic control tower has been evacuated. No departures or arrivals. Several diversions."
Other social media users have said there is "absolute chaos" at Heathrow, with planes stuck on the ground and some circling in the skies above.
Delays on flights bound for Heathrow
Passengers in Frankfurt have been told of delays of up to three hours.
Flights at Heathrow have resumed but people should expect delays.
Flight diverted on route to Heathrow
'Mayhem' at Heathrow
One person in Dublin says passengers have been told they could be waiting another 2 HOURS before their plane departs for Heathrow.
Delays likely
Holidaymakers should expect delays if travelling from Heathrow Airport this evening.
'Absolute chaos' earlier at Heathrow
Statement from Heathrow
“Heathrow experienced a fire alarm activation that impacted the operation of the airfield for a short while.
“We apologise for any inconvenience that this has caused.
“Emergency services responded using our regular safety procedures, and our operations have started to resume.”
Fire alert at Heathrow Airport
Emergency services are responding to a fire alarm activation at Heathrow Airport.
Flights were stuck on the ground and circling above as the control tower was “evacuated”.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates on this as we get them.