There are currently no flights arriving or departing from Heathrow Airport after a "fire alarm activation" at a traffic control tower at the airport.

Several flights are being diverted after a fire alarm activated on the airfield on Wednesday (July 18).

A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said: "We are aware of a fire alarm activation on the airfield and emergency services are responding, more information to follow."

Plane Spot added on Twitter: "Heathrow air traffic control tower has been evacuated. No departures or arrivals. Several diversions."

Other social media users have said there is "absolute chaos" at Heathrow, with planes stuck on the ground and some circling in the skies above.

Getwestlondon has approached Heathrow Airport for more information.

We'll be bringing you all the latest updates in our live blog below.