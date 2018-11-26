The road outside a Harrow high school was closed after reports that two children were hit by a car.

Headstone Lane outside Hatch End High School was closed "from Long Elms to the roundabout" according to social media reports posted earlier on Monday (November 26).

Reports indicate two children may have been involved in a road traffic accident just opposite the school, which is co-educational academy with around 1,400 students.

One parent reportedly heard that two children were hit by a car near Mullions Close, opposite Hatch End High School and they also "prayed they were both okay".

The London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.

