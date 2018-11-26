The road outside a Harrow high school was closed after reports that two children were hit by a car.
Headstone Lane outside Hatch End High School was closed "from Long Elms to the roundabout" according to social media reports posted earlier on Monday (November 26).
Reports indicate two children may have been involved in a road traffic accident just opposite the school, which is co-educational academy with around 1,400 students.
One parent reportedly heard that two children were hit by a car near Mullions Close, opposite Hatch End High School and they also "prayed they were both okay".
The London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.
Follow our live blog below for more updates as we learn more about the situation.
Parents respond to news with concerns about pedestrian safety in the area
Harrow parents and residents have responded to the news with concerns about pedestrian safety in the area.
Posting to social media, one pointed out that there are no traffic lights or zebra crossings on Lascelles Avenue, which is only a ten minute drive away, and that kids are constantly running across the road.
Harrow council has apparently failed to respond to repeated requests for pedestrian crossings.
Met Police confirm one child, 11, hit by car
Police have confirmed that only one child, aged 11, was hit by a car outside the school.
A Met Police spokeswoman said: “A car hit an 11-year-old child outside the school.
“We were called at 3.10pm by the London Ambulance Service.
“The child was taken to hospital where their injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening.”
Where the incident took place
Reports from a parent indicate the accident happened just opposite the school near Mullion Close.
The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment to confirm these reports.
What we know so far
Welcome to our live blog of this incident, where we will bring you the latest information as we receive it.
What we know so far:
- Headstone Lane outside Hatch End High School was closed from “Long Elms to the roundabout” during the afternoon or early evening on Monday (November 26)
- Reports on the #FixIt Harrow Network indicate two children may have been hit by a car just opposite the school
- Their condition is still unknown but the London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment