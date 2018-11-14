A Harrow student was reportedly stabbed in a park less than half a mile away from their school.

A message send to residents, allegedly by Friends of Woodcock Park, claims a student at St Gregory’s College was knifed in the park and police have cordoned off the area.

The messages, which was seen by Get West London on Wednesday (November 14) reads: “This is to let you know that we have had a report that a St Gregory’s school pupil was stabbed this afternoon.

“The incident happened in the Grange side of Woodcock Park. We understand the pupil was able to walk to the ambulance.

“No further details are available. The police have cordoned off the area and we are investigating.

“If you have any information please contact the police. Please take extra care.”

Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further comment.

