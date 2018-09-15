A major road in Harlesden has been closed following a two car crash.
Manor Park Road is blocked in both directions between Crownhill Road and Harlesden High Street, and reports suggest there are long queues as a result.
The collision took place shortly after midday on Saturday (September 15) and at 3pm drivers were still be advised to avoid the area.
Transport for London's (TfL) Twitter page urges drivers to use a diversion to limit the amount of traffic in the area.
Their tweet reads: "In Harlesden, A404 Manor Park Road is closed between Crownhill Road and Harlesden High Street following a collision. Long queues are building on diversion in the area - expect delays."
A spokesman for the Met Police confirmed the collision had taken place, and said: "We were called to a collision between two cars on Manor Park Road in Harlesden at 12.10pm.
"Road closures are currently in place, and London Ambulance Service are on the scene."
Photos have emerged of the damaged car. Photos by David Nathan
Reports of severe traffic
Reports across social media are suggesting the traffic is very heavy in the area.
A404 Manor Park Road (NW10) (Southbound) between Crownhill Road and High Street Harlesden - The road is closed due to a collision. Traffic is heavy and slow-moving on diversion in the area- expect dela #LondonTraffic https://t.co/nCruX3kDb8 pic.twitter.com/Dni6OqVWFr— Jambuster (@JambusterLondon) 15 September 2018
Buses are being diverted
A number of bus routes are being diverted following the collision.
Routes 18 260 266 are diverted in Manor Park Road NW10 due to a road traffic collision.— TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) September 15, 2018
