A major road in Harlesden has been closed following a two car crash.

Manor Park Road is blocked in both directions between Crownhill Road and Harlesden High Street, and reports suggest there are long queues as a result.

The collision took place shortly after midday on Saturday (September 15) and at 3pm drivers were still be advised to avoid the area.

Transport for London's (TfL) Twitter page urges drivers to use a diversion to limit the amount of traffic in the area.

Their tweet reads: "In Harlesden, A404 Manor Park Road is closed between Crownhill Road and Harlesden High Street following a collision. Long queues are building on diversion in the area - expect delays."

A spokesman for the Met Police confirmed the collision had taken place, and said: "We were called to a collision between two cars on Manor Park Road in Harlesden at 12.10pm.

"Road closures are currently in place, and London Ambulance Service are on the scene."

We will be bringing you live updates as they come through to us.