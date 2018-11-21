Police are telling people to stay away from a road in Harlesden due to an ongoing "operation".
Craven Park Road has been closed for a police incident between Fortunegate Road and West Ella Road, which is just beyond Harlesden police station.
Details on the incident are unknown at this stage but we have approached Met Police for more information.
Bus routes for the 260 and 266 are being diverted away from the road.
Kensal Green Police tweeted: “Due to Police operation Craven Park Road, NW10, is now closed. Please use alternative routes.”
Harlesden Police echoed their message and said in a retweet: “Local teams are on the scene. Please avoid the area.”
Two 'suspicious devices' found
Just in - police are there for two suspicious devices.
A spokesperson said: “Police were called to an address in Craven Park at 9:34am on Wednesday, November 21 to reports of two suspicious devices found in an unoccupied flat which was in the process of being refurbished.
“Officers are at the scene. As a precaution, the block of flats has been evacuated and local road closures are in place whilst officers look to safely recover and remove the devices from the flat.”
Road still closed
The road remains closed and police are still on the scene but we are waiting for more information on the operation.
We will update you as soon as we know more.
Is it on Church Road or Craven Park Road?
TfL Bus Alerts notes the police incident is in Church Road but Kensal Green Police tweeted that Craven Park Road is closed. That same tweet includes a map with a section of Craven Park Road highlighted in red, just as it’s about to join Church Road. Traffic alerts say the incident is near to Harlesden Police Station, which is right on the border of the two roads, as you can see in the map below.
No way through part of Church Road for buses
Buses can’t go through Church Road and are being diverted.
Police have been approached for comment
We are talking to police about what’s going on and their communications team is looking into it for us. We should have an update for you soon.
Where is the police operation?
This stretch of the road includes Harlesden Police Station - it has been closed while the police operation continues.
What do we know so far?
Officers have closed a part of Craven Park Road for a “police operation” and have advised people to stay away from the area.
Bus services are being diverted and we have asked police for more information on the operation.