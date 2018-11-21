Police are telling people to stay away from a road in Harlesden due to an ongoing "operation".

Craven Park Road has been closed for a police incident between Fortunegate Road and West Ella Road, which is just beyond Harlesden police station.

Details on the incident are unknown at this stage but we have approached Met Police for more information.

Bus routes for the 260 and 266 are being diverted away from the road.

Kensal Green Police tweeted: “Due to Police operation Craven Park Road, NW10, is now closed. Please use alternative routes.”

Harlesden Police echoed their message and said in a retweet: “Local teams are on the scene. Please avoid the area.”

For updates as they happen at the police incident, follow our live blog below.