Police have found a suspected grenade just yards from a hospital near Heathrow Airport .

Officers have set up a 100 metre cordon and evacuated residents from Viola Avenue in Stanwell and other homes within the taped-off area.

The device was found at a home in Viola Avenue – which is the road next to Ashford Hospital – and officers have closed Town Lane to keep the area clear.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team are on the scene and the cordon is likely to remain in place for another five hours.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are still in attendance at an address on Viola Avenue, Stanwell following reports of a suspected grenade being found in a property.

“A 100m cordon is currently in place and the residents at the address, as well as those in the neighbouring houses, have been evacuated.”

Police also advise the petrol station at the Tesco is closed as part of the cordon.

