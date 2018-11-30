Police have found a suspected grenade just yards from a hospital near Heathrow Airport .
Officers have set up a 100 metre cordon and evacuated residents from Viola Avenue in Stanwell and other homes within the taped-off area.
The device was found at a home in Viola Avenue – which is the road next to Ashford Hospital – and officers have closed Town Lane to keep the area clear.
The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team are on the scene and the cordon is likely to remain in place for another five hours.
A police spokeswoman said: “We are still in attendance at an address on Viola Avenue, Stanwell following reports of a suspected grenade being found in a property.
“A 100m cordon is currently in place and the residents at the address, as well as those in the neighbouring houses, have been evacuated.”
Police also advise the petrol station at the Tesco is closed as part of the cordon.
Follow our live blog below for updates on the incident.
Police are still on the scene
Picture shows police at the cordon
Video from the scene
Where is Viola Avenue?
Viola Avenue, as you can see in the map below, is very close to Ashford Hospital and just south of Heathrow Airport.
Somewhere to go for evacuees
There’s somewhere for residents to go if they’re been evacuated.
Hospital has not been evacuated
The 100 metre cordon includes the petrol station at Tesco but nobody has been evacuated from Ashford Hospital.
One mum doesn't know when she can go home
One mum has spoken to our sister site, Surrey Live, who lives two doors down from where the ‘grenade’ was found.
She said she is unsure when she can return home.
“I was told to evacuate at 9am so I’m currently sat round my sisters,” Deanna Kimberley said.
“When I left there were three police cars but now there’s a bomb disposal van.
“I haven’t heard anything from the police so I’m not sure when I can go back. Not good as I’ve got a toddler.”
What do we know so far?
Residents have been evacuated and a 100 metre cordon has been put in place - this is because a suspected grenade has been found at a home in Viola Avenue.
This road is next to Ashford Hospital and close to Heathrow Airport. The cordon will be in place until around 5pm, police estimate.