A body has been found in a canal behind Harrow Road in Kilburn.
Police were called at 10.20am on Tuesday (November 13) to the scene near the junction with Second Avenue and the Half Penny Steps, which is a small bridge going over the canal.
A part of Harrow Road was closed off while officers investigated in the area.
The body, believed to have been a male, will be sent for a post-mortem. Right now, police have no explanation for his death.
The canal stretches through a large part of west London.
Keep up to date with developments in the scene in Harrow Road with our live blog below.
Did you see police in the area this morning? Or have you walked by at any point today? Email our reporter on narbeh.minassian@reachplc.com.
'Police waved me away'
Another worker tells GetWestLondon she saw police at the scene at around midday but was told to move on.
“I saw there is lots of police and then the policeman asked me to go and not to look,” she said.
“I am shocked but I don’t know what happened there.”
'These things are commonplace these days'
A nearby worker told GetWestLondon the news ‘wasn’t that shocking’.
He said: “I just heard there was police down the road and a body was found.
“I’m not saying I was shocked or not shocked, these things are commonplace these days.”
Where was the body found?
The body was found by the bridge here at Half Penny Steps, opposite the junction with Second Avenue.
A man was pulled out of the Grand Union canal at around 10.20am today (November 13) and a part of Harrow Road was closed.