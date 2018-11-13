A body has been found in a canal behind Harrow Road in Kilburn.

Police were called at 10.20am on Tuesday (November 13) to the scene near the junction with Second Avenue and the Half Penny Steps, which is a small bridge going over the canal.

A part of Harrow Road was closed off while officers investigated in the area.

The body, believed to have been a male, will be sent for a post-mortem. Right now, police have no explanation for his death.

The canal stretches through a large part of west London.

