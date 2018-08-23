Goldhawk Road in Hammersmith is closed in both directions after a car crashed into multiple pedestrians on Thursday afternoon (August 23).
Emergency services remain at the scene however the accident which happened shortly after 2pm is not being treated as suspicious and is likely to have been caused by a medical episode.
A Metropolitan Police officer confirmed officers are still in the area with London Ambulance Service crew to assess the incident.
getwestlondon was told: "A car was in collision with pedestrians.
"Officers are at the scene with colleagues from LAS and paramedics to assess the injuries.
"We were called at 2.05pm and the incident is not being treated as supicious.
"The driver stopped at the scene and none of the injuries are deemed to be life threatening."
It was added that it may have been a medical episode.
Witness describes car skidding 20 meters before crashing into pedestrians
Jacob Dorrington who works at nearby Sindercombe Social ran outside as soon as he heard the commotion.
He told getwestlondon:
The car was going down Goldhawk Road and clipped one of those podiums you chain bikes to.
He skidded around 20 meters down the road and crashed into people sitting outside Brew Dog.
I saw paramedics wheeling a lady into an ambulance and a man was lying on the floor, he was being treated for around 20 minutes before being taken into an ambulance.
The car is still outside, its boot is open and they’re rummaging around in it.
It’s almost inevitable here, it’s so busy and there’s a lot of people driving who don’t really know where they’re going. It’s such a blond spot coming down the road to Brook Green.
Goldhawk Road reopens
Goldhawk Road has now reopened however emergency services remain at the scene.
Ambulance outside Brew Dog
A picture posted on social media by a passer-by shows an ambulance parked outside Brew Dog in Goldhawk Road.
Police tape can be seen cordoning off a black vehicle on the pavement.
Four pedestrians injured and one taken to major trauma centre
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
We were called at 2:05pm today to Goldhawk Road, Shepherds Bush to reports of a road traffic collision.
We sent three ambulance crews, a single responder in a car, an incident response officer. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART).
We treated four people at the scene. We took one of these to a major trauma centre as a priority, and the other three to hospital.
Crash happened close to tube station
According to getwestlondon’s traffic system, the car crashed into the pedestrians between Lime Grove Pharmacy and Goldhawk Road tube station, close to the railway bridge.
Traffic is reportedly being diverted to Uxbridge Road and Shepherd’s Bush Road.
Police tape and ambulances pictured at scene
Goldhawk Road remains closed in both directions after a car crashed into pedestrians.
The area is cordoned off with police tape and ambulances are seen still at the scene.
Where did the crash happen?
Injuries 'not life threatening'
