Goldhawk Road in Hammersmith is closed in both directions after a car crashed into multiple pedestrians on Thursday afternoon (August 23).

Emergency services remain at the scene however the accident which happened shortly after 2pm is not being treated as suspicious and is likely to have been caused by a medical episode.

A Metropolitan Police officer confirmed officers are still in the area with London Ambulance Service crew to assess the incident.

getwestlondon was told: "A car was in collision with pedestrians.

"Officers are at the scene with colleagues from LAS and paramedics to assess the injuries.

"We were called at 2.05pm and the incident is not being treated as supicious.

"The driver stopped at the scene and none of the injuries are deemed to be life threatening."

It was added that it may have been a medical episode.