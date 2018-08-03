Fifteen firefighters are tackling a large pile of fly-tipping alight in Harefield on Friday morning (August 3).
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the rubbish fire in New Years Green Lane at 10.32am.
Metropolitan Police was called to the fire by LFB at 10.43am.
An LFB spokewoman said: "We were called to a rubbish fire in New Years Green Lane, Harefield at 10.32am. Three fire engines and 15 firefighters are currently at the scene working to control the fire."
Metropolitan Police confirmed it has put road closures in place in the area while LFB works to put out the fire.
There is heavy traffic in New Years Green Lane near the BFA recycling plant following the fire.
There are no reported injuries in connection with the incident.
Hillingdon Council confirm the fire broke out behind the Harefield tip
Hillingdon Council has confirmed a fire which broke out in New Years Green Lane and tore through fives tonnes of rubbish was not at its rubbish tip, but in a field just behind the site.
A Hillingdon Council spokesman said:
“The fire occurred in a field behind our civic amenity site, not on the site itself.
“London Fire Brigade brought the fire under control and we will be offering our assistance with any investigation.”
This is where the fire broke out
This is where a fire which ripped through several tonnes of rubbish broke out in New Years Green Lane this morning.
Not the first fire to rip through rubbish in New Years Green Lane
There was another, far larger, rubbish fire in New Years Green Lane in 2015.
Five tonnes of rubbish damaged in fire
According to London Fire Brigade five tonnes of rubbish was damaged by fire at a Harefield tip in New Years Green Lane this afternoon.
Rubbish fire under control
London Fire Brigade (LFB) has confirmed that a fire which ripped through dumped rubbish in Harefield is now under control.
15 firefighters were called to the scene at 10.32am and the fire was under control at 12.29pm.
An LFB spokeswoman said firefighters remained at the scene damping down after the fire.
Flytipping fire near New Years Green Lane rubbish dump
Dumped rubbish is on fire New Years Green Lane tip. 15 firefighters are tackling flames which broke out shortly after 10.30am on Friday.
According to Google traffic there is heavy traffic in the part of road which runs parallel to the dump.
BFA recycling staff "stuck" at office due to ongoing fire
Staff at a BFA recycling plant reported seeing smoke from a nearby rubbish fire in New Years Green Lane earlier this morning.
A member of staff, who did not wished to be named, said:
“Some of us are stuck here because the road’s closed at the Harvil Road end. We can’t really see the fire from here because we’re closed in but there’s was smoke earlier this morning - it’s gone now. I don’t really know much about the fire but it’s been going on for a couple of hours.”
Residents report seeing police and fire engines in the area
Harefield residents have reported seeing emergency services around New Years Green Lane after firefighters and police were called to flytipping alight there at around 10.30am.
15 firefighters at the scene
More than 10 firefighters are currently tackling rubbish alight in Harefield. The fire which is near a recycling plant in New Years Green Lane has caused heavy traffic in the area.