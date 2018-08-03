Fifteen firefighters are tackling a large pile of fly-tipping alight in Harefield on Friday morning (August 3).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the rubbish fire in New Years Green Lane at 10.32am.

Metropolitan Police was called to the fire by LFB at 10.43am.

An LFB spokewoman said: "We were called to a rubbish fire in New Years Green Lane, Harefield at 10.32am. Three fire engines and 15 firefighters are currently at the scene working to control the fire."

Metropolitan Police confirmed it has put road closures in place in the area while LFB works to put out the fire.

There is heavy traffic in New Years Green Lane near the BFA recycling plant following the fire.

There are no reported injuries in connection with the incident.

We'll bring you all the latest updates on this incident in our blog below.