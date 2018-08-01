Around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire at a house in Havelock Road in Southall .
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters and officers were called to the fire at 8.43am on Wednesday (August 1).
Half of the ground floor of an end of terrace house is alight, London Fire Brigade said.
Fire crews from Southall and Heston fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this early stage.
A spokesman for London Fire Brigade posted on Twitter at 9.16am: "Firefighters are tackling a fire at an end of terrace house in Southall. Half of the ground floor is alight."
The fire is ongoing at 9.15pm as emergency services remain at the scene.
London Ambulance Service statement
“We were called at 8:49am today to Havelock Road, Norwood Green to reports of a fire.
“We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and our hazardous area response team (HART) to the scene.
“We treated five people at the scene and took one of the five to hospital.”
Bus routes affected
Men treated by London Ambulance Service
Five men have been treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).
Getwestlondon has approached LAS for more information on their conditions.
Fire under control
A spokesman for London Fire Brigade has said the fire is now under control.
Half the ground floor of an end of terrace house was damaged by the fire.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Fire crews at scene
Fire crews from Heston and Southall are at the scene.
Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines were called at around 8.43am.
They remain at the scene at 9.40am.
Where is the fire?
The fire broke out at 8.43am in Havelock Road.
Southall fire
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Southall.
The fire broke out at around 8.40am in Havelock Road.
Half of the ground floor is alight and fire crews from Southall and Heston are at the scene.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates in our blog.