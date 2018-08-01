Around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire at a house in Havelock Road in Southall .

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters and officers were called to the fire at 8.43am on Wednesday (August 1).

Half of the ground floor of an end of terrace house is alight, London Fire Brigade said.

Fire crews from Southall and Heston fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this early stage.

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade posted on Twitter at 9.16am: "Firefighters are tackling a fire at an end of terrace house in Southall. Half of the ground floor is alight."

The fire is ongoing at 9.15pm as emergency services remain at the scene.

