A major A-road is shut after multiple cars crashed in Ealing .
Police have closed the Uxbridge Road in both directions between Ealing Hospital and Iron Bridge after a car crash on Sunday afternoon (October 7).
"At least two cars" are involved in the collision between Lower Boston Road and Windmill Lane.
Queues of cars are already forming in the area and traffic in both directions between West Ealing and Southall is affected.
Norwood Green Police tweeted: "Uxbridge Road near to junction windmill lane is shut due to an accident. Please avoid, will be for some time."
A tweet from Jambuster posted only minutes ago advises people to use alternative routes and said: "Traffic is generally flowing well on diversion."
Met Police confirms a police car and two children were involved in the crash
Met Police have confirmed one of their own was injured in the crash, as well as a mother and her two children.
A spokesman said: “At 3.30pm, a marked police vehicle was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Polo car in Uxbridge Road, Southall.
“The London Ambulance Service attended and a police officer was treated at the scene for a minor head injury.
“The occupants of the Volkswagen, the female driver and her two children, were taken to a north London hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.”
Road now reopened
Norwood Green MPS have confirmed the road is now reopened, thanking the public for their patience.
Bus routes diverted after crash
TfL Bus Alerts confirms which routes have been affected.
Map showing affected traffic
This map shows that traffic has been severely affected in the surrounding area, expect delays.