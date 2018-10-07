A major A-road is shut after multiple cars crashed in Ealing .

Police have closed the Uxbridge Road in both directions between Ealing Hospital and Iron Bridge after a car crash on Sunday afternoon (October 7).

"At least two cars" are involved in the collision between Lower Boston Road and Windmill Lane.

Queues of cars are already forming in the area and traffic in both directions between West Ealing and Southall is affected.

Norwood Green Police tweeted: "Uxbridge Road near to junction windmill lane is shut due to an accident. Please avoid, will be for some time."

A tweet from Jambuster posted only minutes ago advises people to use alternative routes and said: "Traffic is generally flowing well on diversion."

