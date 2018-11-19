A major road in Chelsea has been partially closed as firefighters tackle a building fire.

Around 20 firefighters are in Edith Grove, which connects King’s Road and Cremorne Road, after being called at 7.27am this morning (Monday, November 19).

The road is closed southbound and traffic is queueing up to Old Brompton Road as four fire engines have arrived on the scene.

Traffic is slow on surrounding roads and particularly on King’s Road.

London Fire Brigade has not yet released details on the fire or what the building is.

TfL says diverted traffic is slow-moving, with southbound tailbacks to Redcliff Gardens approaching Old Brompton Road.

