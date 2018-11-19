A major road in Chelsea has been partially closed as firefighters tackle a building fire.
Around 20 firefighters are in Edith Grove, which connects King’s Road and Cremorne Road, after being called at 7.27am this morning (Monday, November 19).
The road is closed southbound and traffic is queueing up to Old Brompton Road as four fire engines have arrived on the scene.
Traffic is slow on surrounding roads and particularly on King’s Road.
London Fire Brigade has not yet released details on the fire or what the building is.
TfL says diverted traffic is slow-moving, with southbound tailbacks to Redcliff Gardens approaching Old Brompton Road.
Road open
The road has now been reopened:
Flat fire
The London Fire Brigade has confirmed the fire is coming from the basement of a flat.
A spokesperson said: “Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters are tackling a basement flat fire on Edith Road in Chelsea.
Part of the flat is alight. The brigade was called at 7.25am.
“Fire crews from Fulham, Battersea, Chelsea and Kensington fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”
Four fire engines
The London Fire Brigade has told us there are four pumps at the scene and around 20 firefighters, although we don’t know at this point if the building is someone’s home or a business.
The road is still closed southbound.