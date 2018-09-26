A child has been rushed to a major trauma centre as a "priority" by paramedics after an air ambulance landed at Bedfont Primary School in Feltham
Several concerned residents reported on social media that a hellicopter was spotted flying low and circling in the Feltham area on Wednesday afternoon (September 26) and it is understood to have landed at the school, on Hatton Road.
A London Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed paramedics treated a child at the scene and took them by road to a major trauma centre as a priority patient.
A Met Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to assist a "hurt child" but could provide no further information at this time, despite one resident reporting that several police vans were seen in the area.
Bedfont Primary school caters for pupils aged aged 3-11 and has 675 pupils in total.
The school and local authority have both been contacted for more information on the incident.
Follow our liveblog below for more updates as we get them on this incident:
Bedfont Primary School unable to comment on incident
Bedfont Primary School were contacted for comment on the incident by Get West London.
However, a school spokeswoman could not provide details of the events that seriously injured a child on the school grounds.
She said: “You need to contact our local authority for any information.”
London Ambulance confirms child taken to major trauma centre after incident
A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 1.42pm today to Hatton Road, Feltham, to reports of an incident.
“We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated a child at the scene and took them by road to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
Location of the incident
As this map shows, the incident occurred at a Feltham primary school very close to Heathrow airport.
This is what we know
Details of the incident available so far:
- A helicopter was spotted by residents circling low over Feltham
- Residents, including parents with children at the school, reported that it landed at Bedfont Primary School
- A Met Police spokesman confirmed that it attended to assist a hurt child