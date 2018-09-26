A child has been rushed to a major trauma centre as a "priority" by paramedics after an air ambulance landed at Bedfont Primary School in Feltham

Several concerned residents reported on social media that a hellicopter was spotted flying low and circling in the Feltham area on Wednesday afternoon (September 26) and it is understood to have landed at the school, on Hatton Road.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed paramedics treated a child at the scene and took them by road to a major trauma centre as a priority patient.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to assist a "hurt child" but could provide no further information at this time, despite one resident reporting that several police vans were seen in the area.

Bedfont Primary school caters for pupils aged aged 3-11 and has 675 pupils in total.

The school and local authority have both been contacted for more information on the incident.

Follow our liveblog below for more updates as we get them on this incident: