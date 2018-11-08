Baker Street station has been closed while staff respond to a fire alert.

The Bakerloo line Tube station closure was announced on Twitter at 11.20am on Thursday (November 8) and a video on social media shows people are still waiting outside the closed gates.

There are no delays reported on the Bakerloo line by Transport for London (TfL) and there is still a good service running on all lines, but the station will remain closed until the situation has been cleared.

Katie Orrock tweeted: “Baker Street station evacuated for an emergency.... was pretty scary, what’s going on?”

Regent’s Park station is the nearest alternative Tube stop just down the road and runs on the Bakerloo line.

Keep up to date with developments on the travel situation in Baker Street with our live blog below: