Motorists hoping to get home on the A40 in Hillingdon are facing severe delays this evening after an accident near the M40.

Lengthy delays are currently in place between the Denham Roundabout junction with the M40, to the Target Roundabout in Northolt .

There are reports that that the crashed vehicles are currently in the middle of the road, which is partially blocked. Vehicles are being allowed past by using the slip road to the Denham Roundabout.

The crash was first reported at around 3.30 pm and the current estimated travel time through the traffic is one hour and 20 minutes.

Earlier, firefighters in Buckinghamshire were called to a fire just past Junction 1 of the M40 eastbound, near the Denham Roundabout at around 2.20pm on Monday (July 2).

The charred remains of the car currently remain on the hard shoulder, although all lanes were reopened at around 4.45pm. Traffic heading into London from the M40 also remains slow.

