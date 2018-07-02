Motorists hoping to get home on the A40 in Hillingdon are facing severe delays this evening after an accident near the M40.
Lengthy delays are currently in place between the Denham Roundabout junction with the M40, to the Target Roundabout in Northolt .
There are reports that that the crashed vehicles are currently in the middle of the road, which is partially blocked. Vehicles are being allowed past by using the slip road to the Denham Roundabout.
The crash was first reported at around 3.30 pm and the current estimated travel time through the traffic is one hour and 20 minutes.
Earlier, firefighters in Buckinghamshire were called to a fire just past Junction 1 of the M40 eastbound, near the Denham Roundabout at around 2.20pm on Monday (July 2).
The charred remains of the car currently remain on the hard shoulder, although all lanes were reopened at around 4.45pm. Traffic heading into London from the M40 also remains slow.
For all the latest updates on this developing story, follow our live blog below:
Traffic is finally easing up
The stop-start traffic appears to now be flowing well after the earlier accident at the Denham Roundabout.
"Stay Cool and Stay Calm"
Harefield Police have shared our live blog on twitter and added their advice to motorists.
Try to avoid the area if you can, they warn, but if you are stuck in the huge tailbacks caused by the earlier accident, stay cool and stay calm.
Congestion to Hanger Lane
Although traffic has now reopened, a vast number of cars have been waiting in stop start traffic and the queues are nos stretching all the way back to the Hanger Lane gyratory.
Travel time through the traffic is now an hour and a half.
Barrier damaged
A tweet from Highways England says that a barrier was damaged in the accident which stopped traffic on the A40 in Denham.
It's a scorcher
As if the prospect of being stuck in traffic isn’t bad enough it is absolutely steaming hot outside right now.
It’s 27 C in Uxbridge at the moment but it will feel like much more than that if you’re stuck on the A40.
The latest traffic picture
Here is what the latest traffic pictures show from the A40.
The view from Swakeleys Roundabout towards Denham Roundabout shows traffic is stationary.
Delays
The current travel time through the crash area, which is only a few miles long, is expected to be nearly an hour and a half.
Traffic is queuing on the A40 from Greenford, where a longstanding 30 miles per hour speed limit is in place.
What happened
We know that there has been a serious crash on the A40 near the Denham Roundabout.
The crash was first reported after 3.30pm and traffic is very heavy between the Denham Roundabout past Uxbridge and the Target Roundabout in Northolt.