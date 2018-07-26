Police and paramedics are at the scene of a crash involving a car on the A312 (The Parkway) in Yeading on Thursday morning (July 26).
One lane is currently closed and there is slow traffic due to the crash, near White Hart Roundabout.
Lane two is closed near the roundabout in both directions after the accident, which took place at the junction with Church Road.
Officers from Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service are at the scene.
According to Transport for London, the roads affected by the rush-hour crash are A312 Church Road, A4180 Ruislip Road and A312 White Hart Roundabout northbound.
For those just joining us
A person has been cut free from a car after a crash on the A312 near Northolt brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill on Thursday (July 26).
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene of a crash involving a car on the A312 Church Road in Yeading at around 7.51am.
The accident, which happened near White Hart Roundabout, involved a van and a car and led to the rush-hour closure of two lanes on the A312.
A person was cut free from the car by firefighters from London Fire Brigade and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Update on disruptions
There is still one lane closed and slow traffic near Northolt due to recovery work after the earlier accident on A312 Church Road northbound.
The crash, near White Hart Roundabout, has caused congestion to Willow Tree Roundabout.
Lane one (of two) remains closed, the car is now secured on the recovery truck.
Police also remain on scene closing lane one.
Collision between van and car
Police have confirmed a van and a car were involved in this morning’s crash.
“Police were called by LAS at 7.51am on Thursday to reports of a road traffic collision on Church Road, Northolt.
“A van collided with a car. Police and London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended. LFB removed the roof of the car.
“The driver of the car has minor injuries and was taken to an east London hospital. [The person’s] injuries are not life threatening of life changing.”
London Fire Brigade statement
A spokesman for London Fire Brigade confirmed a person was cut out of their car after the crash.
We were called 7.53am the incident was over 8.37am.
Two fire engines attending from Northolt and Southall alongside one fire rescue unit.
One person was trapped in a car. They were released and treated by London Ambulance Service.
Footage shows emergency services at scene of A312 crash
Long delays after the crash
There are long delays after the rush-hour crash involving a car this morning.
Church Road is reduced to one lane northbound after the crash.
Where did the accident happen?
Traffic tailing back to Northolt
There is currently congestion tailing back to Target Roundabout after the crash.
Firefighters at scene
A fire engine is also at the scene of the crash as well, as it appears the roof is being cut off of a vehicle involved. Getwestlondon has approached London Fire Brigade for more information.
Long delays at scene
Motorists planning on using the A312 this morning near White Hart Roundabout should consider alternate routes as there are long delays after the crash this morning.
A picture from TfL shows cars tailing back towards Northolt.
Affected roads
A few roads are currently experiencing delays after the rush-hour crash, with queues tailing back into Northolt. The affected roads are:
A312 Church Road (UB5) - all directions
A4180 Ruislip Road (UB5) - all directions
A312 White Hart Roundabout (A312 Yeading) (UB5) - northbound
Yeading crash
There are long delays in Yeading after a rush-hour crash on A312 Church Road this morning.
Police and paramedics are currently at the scene of the accident, near White Hart Roundabout.
One lane is currently closed and there is slow traffic tailing into Northolt.
Lane two is closed near the roundabout in both directions after the accident.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates on this as we get them.