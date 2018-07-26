Police and paramedics are at the scene of a crash involving a car on the A312 (The Parkway) in Yeading on Thursday morning (July 26).

One lane is currently closed and there is slow traffic due to the crash, near White Hart Roundabout.

Lane two is closed near the roundabout in both directions after the accident, which took place at the junction with Church Road.

Officers from Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service are at the scene.

According to Transport for London, the roads affected by the rush-hour crash are A312 Church Road, A4180 Ruislip Road and A312 White Hart Roundabout northbound.

Getwestlondon has approached Met Police for more details on the crash.

