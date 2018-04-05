The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lost cuddly toy has sent Londoners into a spin as the quest to find it explodes on social media.

The "beloved" stuffed bunny belongs to Twitter user Gemma Broxup's, five-year-old daughter, who has had it since birth.

Gemma tweeted that her daughter was "distraught" having lost the toy, which she believes went missing on the Jubilee or Central Line between 8 and 9pm on Monday (April 2).

Gemma's plight struck a chord with thousands after she tagged Transport for London (TfL) in a tweet asking for help finding the toy.

Her original tweet has been retweeted by a whopping 12,000 people and liked by 10,000.

Doubletree Hilton has even offered a free night's stay to whoever finds the rabbit.

Gemma confirmed the toy still hadn't been found on Thursday morning (April 5).

(Image: Gemma Broxup)

Reactions to lost toy on Twitter

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .