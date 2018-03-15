Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The proposed housing development at the former Morrisons site in Hounslow West does not provide vital retail services for residents, a local MP has said.

Renewed calls have been made to A2Dominion "to listen" to residents and consider a new major supermarket to replace the Morrisons in Bath Road and not simply a small local store, alongside its plans to build 176 new flats.

Residents also urged the developers to consider additional car parking spaces for residents and users of a new supermarket.

Local resident Minoo Dhiri, of Staines Road, who has been part of the local campaign team, said: “Clearly, there is an opportunity to still consider additional retail provision, and additional parking spaces for both residents and users of the new supermarket.”

Last year, a petition opposing the plans gathered more than 2,000 signatures.

MP for Feltham and Heston, Seema Malhotra, recently met residents from the local community to listen to their ongoing concerns about the proposed development.

She said: “The closure of Morrisons supermarket has hugely reduced the range of good quality products at low prices in walking distance for thousands of residents in the local area. They have told me how much harder just doing the weekly shop has become.

"The current proposal does nothing to rectify this, containing only a small retail unit when alternative proposals suggest that a unit twice the size could still be commercially viable.”

Ms Malhotra has written to London's deputy mayor for housing, to consider an intervention on the planning application approved by Hounslow Council.

She has raised concerns over the loss of retail facilities, arguing a poor balance between housing and services exists under the current proposed development.

The letter highlights an alternative retail provision proposed by another supermarket, offers a store nearly double the size.

In the letter, Ms Malhotra writes: "There is significant concern amongst my constituents that the development as proposed will result in an ongoing loss of retail services.

(Image: UGC)

"The closure of Morrisons supermarket has meant there is no large supermarket which offers a wide range of good quality foods at low prices in walking distance for thousands of residents in Hounslow West and Heston Central."

It concludes: "If the current application were to be deferred to allow alternative and larger retail provision to be considered then this could result in a mutually beneficial outcome."

Ms Malhotra has been assured the Mayor and his team will consider the issues raised under a Stage 2 Referral.

Morrisons closed its doors to the public in 2016 and has since then remained a derelict site.

Danny Lynch, A2Dominion’s director of land and development, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Hounslow Council to create 176 new genuinely affordable homes at this site on Bath Road, along with an 8,000 sq ft food store.

“Our plans have been designed to create a retail space that will be both viable as a business and offer choice and convenience to local residents.”

