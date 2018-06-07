Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the incredible moment six-year-old Malak Touak rang 999 to save her mum's life.

Malak, 6, was at her home in Pinner on November 18 last year when her mum Zahia Halfaoui, 48, fell into a diabetic coma.

The quick-thinking six-year-old put her mum in the recovery position, remembering the advice given just a few days before at Coteford Infant School, in Eastcote .

She then dialled 999, calmly telling the emergency services call handler her mum was breathing but was "asleep" after collapsing due to diabetes.

Malak has now been given a London Ambulance Service public recognition award for the call and is being praised for saving her mum's life.

(Image: Paul Nicholls)

Nichola Cruickshank, the call handler who spoke to Malak, said: “She was absolutely fantastic – her mum had taught her about her condition, so she knew exactly what to do.

“Malak remained calm, kept me updated on everything her mum was doing and handled my instructions better than some adults do.”

The six-year-old, who followed the call handler's instructions to open her mum's airway and check her breathing, said she was “very scared” after her mum fell ill.

She added: “I just wanted to get some help for my mum.”

(Image: Paul Nicholls)

Malak's mum, Ms Halfaoui said: “I am so proud of her, we were alone in the house that day and I had been cleaning and felt a bit unwell.

"I don't remember what happened after that. What I know is that if Malak hadn't been there and called an ambulance, I would have died. I was very sick."

Six minutes after the life-saving call, paramedics arrived and were in time to revive Malak's mum.

Malak also asked paramedics to show some ID before letting them into the house.

Jarrod Farrell, who visits schools on a voluntary basis, said he could not be more proud of the impact his advice at Coteford Infant School had on Malak.

He added: “It must have been so frighting for Malak to see her mum so poorly. I'm amazed at how she was able to talk to the call handler so clearly.

“I think hearing this call shows that very young children can be taught what to do in a medical emergency. In the meantime, I would ask all parents to show their children how to call 999.

"Do it today - it could save your life.”