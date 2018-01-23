The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police concerned abut the wellbeing of a 16-year-old who was reported missing nearly a week ago have asked for the public's help in finding her.

Lisa Valencia, from Bromley, was reported missing on Wednesday (January 17).

Since then she has been spotted by CCTV cameras inside Westfield shopping centre in Stratford on Saturday (January 20), and a short while later in the nearby Stratford Centre shopping mall.

Police say she is known to visit Ealing , Stratford and south London.

Officers say they and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

The teenager is black, around 5ft 7in and of slim build, with very long straight black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000, quoting Merlin reference 18MIS002474.

