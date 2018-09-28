Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hakuma Matata is, as Pumba rightly states, a wonderful phrase. However, it's less wonderful if you haven't planned your trip to see the Lion King.

But relax, because we've done all the work for you in our handy little guide to the perfect trip to London to see the popular musical.

Giraffes, monkeys and antelope will amaze you, but enough about London zoo, this show is one you and the family will absolutely adore.

Where is the show?

The Lion King in currently on stage at the Lyceum Theatre on Wellington Street in Westminster .

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets range from £33 to £142 depending on where you are wanting to sit.

When are shows?

Shows are every night at 7.30pm, with matinée performances on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm.

How do I get there?

The closest tube station in Temple, which is around seven minutes walk from the theatre. Temple is on both the District and Circle lines. For anyone travelling into Waterloo, it's a short 14 minute walk over Waterloo Bridge.

Where should I eat?

As it's situated right next to Covent Garden, you're not short of options. However, these are the top five restaurants in the area according to TripAdvisor.

1. The Oystermen Seafood Bar & Kitchen. Does what it says on the tin and then some. The 10th best restaurant in London according to TripAdvisor. Average star rating of five.

2. Frog by Adam Handling. If you like some good British food with a modern twist, look no further. Also caters for vegans. Average star rating of five.

3. Flat Iron Denmark Street. Bring a napkin because you're going to be drooling a lot time before your food comes out. Steaks, steaks and more steaks. Average star rating of four-and-a-half.

4. Clos Maggiore. If you didn't like French food before, you will after you've visited Clos Maggiore. Average star rating of four-and-a-half.

5. MAMIE's. French food so good you'll think you're in Paris, but don't go to Paris or you'll miss the show! Average star rating of four-and-a-half.