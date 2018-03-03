The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Severe disruption continues on the rail network after thousands of passengers were stranded overnight in London.

Further cancellations to services were reported across South Western Railway (SWR) on Saturday (March 3) morning in the aftermath of heavy snowfall in recent days.

Train services in west London and Surrey are among those facing major disruption.

This follows the forced shut down of the train operator's entire network on Friday (March 2) after the Beast from the East and Storm Emma wreaked havoc in south-east England.

SWR will not run services on the following lines:

Trains between London Waterloo and Hounslow via Brentford.

Trains between Southampton Central and Weymouth.

Trains between Exeter St Davids and London Waterloo.

(Image: PA)

Major disruption is reported on all other lines including:

Kingston/Shepperton

Chessington/Epsom

Surbiton/Cobham

Reading/Windsor

Ascot/Guildford

A statement on the SWR website, said: "Poor weather earlier this week caused significant disruption to our train service.

"This disruption has meant that a number of our trains are not at depots where they should be.

"This means that trains are not in the correct position for us to start services normally on Saturday morning."

(Image: PA)

To add to current travel woes, there is a system error with some services this weekend showing incorrectly in Journey Planner.

The issue is being investigated and SWR advise passengers to review online Journey Planners for the latest updates.

People who were not able to travel on Thursday (March 1) and Friday (March 2) this week are permitted to use their tickets this weekend.

Car park season ticket holders will be able to use any SWR car park facility at no extra charge.

(Image: PA)

SWR tickets are not valid on local bus routes unless otherwise stated.



For more information on compensation claims for delays of 15 minutes or more visit Delay Repay .

For further information visit SWR website.