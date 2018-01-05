The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four limited edition coins are to be released by the Royal Mint this year to commemorate important dates and events in the UK's history.

The coins will include a 50p piece to commemorate 100 years since women won the right to vote and a £2 marking 100 years since the end of WW1.

On top of that, another £2 coin will be released in celebration of Mary Shelley's Dr Frankenstein – which was published 200 years ago.

Speaking ahead of the coins' release, Dr Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint Museum, said 2018 is “an important year for the Royal Mint”.

He added: “Among our 2018 coin themes there are centenaries of three key events that have shaped the country as we know it today.”

This year marks 100 years since women won the right to vote in the UK - it came just after WWI and extended the right for women over the age of 30 to vote.

The coin will have the words “1918 Representation of the People Act” engraved on the front, as well as an image of a woman holding a ballot card.

The Act was granted royal assent in February 1918 and the first elections were held later in December.

The Frankenstein coin will mark 200 years since Mary Shelley's Gothic novel was first published and will have Frankenstein engraved into the centre.

The Modern Prometheus, the book's subtitle, will be engraved in the outer gold ring, but it will not feature an image of Dr Frankenstein's monster.

Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus, tells the story of a young scientist called Victor Frankenstein, who creates a monster in an unorthodox experiment.

Mary Shelley was 18-years-old when she started writing the novel, and it was published anonymously in London in 1818 when she was 20.

Keen coin collectors should also keep an eye out for the WWI £2, which will include the quote “The Truth Untold, The Pity of War” from Wilfred Owen's Strange Meeting poem.

More than nine million soldiers died in WW1, which ended in 1918 after four years of war.

This year will also mark 100 years since the RAF was formed, in 1918. The coin will have "The 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force" engraved on it.

The RAF has already organised various events throughout 2018 to commemorate its centenary.

