Two men have been jailed for a combined minimum of 48 years after a drug deal in Uxbridge last year ended in murder.

Neville Marlon Bowen and Mohammad Mustapha Khalid were each handed life sentences for killing Kyle Bowen in Uxbridge, Hillingdon in May 2017.

The pair were found guilty of murder at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday (March 8) following a trial , and sentenced at the same court the following day (March 9).

Neville Bowen, of Breakspears Road, Brockley, who is not related to Kyle, was ordered to serve at least 27 years in prison.

Khalid, of Well Street, in Hackney, will serve a minimum 21 years behind bars.

The victim, who was 23 and lived in the Hayes area, was killed on Waterloo Road after he attempted to rob cannabis dealer Khalid, 20.

Police were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning on May 6 and found Bowen suffering from a number of stab wounds.

He died a short while later.

A court had heard that Kyle had been socializing with a group of friends after passing his final exams to qualify as an electrician on Friday, May 5.

He met a friend shortly after midnight and went to Waterloo Road to meet a dealer known as MMK.

They hatched a plan to rob MMK, who was later identified as Khalid, if the situation was right.

Khalid had arrived in Uxbridge shortly before 1am with Bowen, 24, who had driven in a black Ford Focus.

It was agreed that Kyle would wait by the maisonettes while his friend went to greet Khalid and assessed the situation.

However, the friend saw the dealer was accompanied by Bowen and spotted two black males further along the road.

He headed back to tell Kyle that the plan was off, but his friend, unaware of Bowen's presence, pushed past and hit Khalid, knocking him to the floor.

The friend saw Bowen take a knife from a bag and fled the scene , retreating up stairs onto a nearby balcony.

From there, he saw Kyle in the back garden area being stabbed repeatedly by Bowen. He then saw Khalid attacking Kyle.

Bowen and Khalid left the scene when security lights were activated, illuminating the garden area.

Kyle managed to stagger to a door and banged on it saying: “I’m gonna die.”

He then collapsed and emergency services were called.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds to his leg, arm, chest and neck and despite the best efforts of medical staff, Kyle was pronounced dead at hospital at 3.05am.

After detectives conducted a number of enquiries including reviewing CCTV, Khalid and Bowen were arrested on suspicion of murder on May 10 and were charged two days later.

Detective Inspector Simon Pickford from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, who led the investigation, said: "This was a vicious and deliberate attack which cost Kyle his life.

“This terrible event has left a young man’s family bereft and struggling to understand why this tragedy happened.

"Khalid and Bowen have shown no remorse for their despicable actions throughout the investigation and trial.

“I am pleased the jury decided to convict them both after listening to the overwhelming evidence against them, and that a judge has imposed life sentences.

"My thoughts are with Kyle’s family who have conducted themselves with dignity throughout."

