A Lidl supermarket is coming to the Westway Cross Retail Park, joining a list of household brands opening up at the shopping destination.

Once the German retailer opens at the Greenford retail park, up to 40 jobs will be created.

The new supermarket is set to open next Summer, joining Nando's and Smyths Toys who are among the newest names announced to setting up in Greenford Road.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Olu Johnson, said: "We are delighted to be opening a new store in the Westway Centre, marking another milestone in our ambitious store expansion programme.

"We’ve seen incredible demand for Lidl stores across the country and look forward to offering our quality products and incredible value to shoppers in and around Greenford."

Westway Cross Retail Park recently welcomed toy store Symths Toys in a redesigned area which used to house the OUTFIT stores.

Unit 8 was redeveloped to create two units, with Smyths taking up the larger unit. Nando's has received planning permission to open in the smaller store.

Lidl supermarkets have been springing up across west London in recent months.

Work to convert the existing Primark inside St Ann's Shopping Centre, Harrow, into a Lidl is underway and eager shoppers queued up to be first in line at a new supermarket in Shepherd's Bush.

Staines has also become home to a new Lidl and the German food chain is thought to have previously expressed interest in opening up in Brentford.