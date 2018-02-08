The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shoppers have only a matter of days to wait until a new discount supermarket opens in Shepherd's Bush.

The West 12 Shopping Centre will become the new home of German store Lidl later this month, employing 40 people.

It will have a 1,245sqm sales area, filling the unit vacated by Morrisons when it left the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre in 2016.

Following the announcement of its arrival in September 2017, MP Andy Slaughter said the move was important for the future of the shopping centre, and that he was looking forward to shopping there.

The shop will feature facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, and self-service checkouts.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property Shane O’Farrell said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Shepherd’s Bush .

"It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Mr Slaughter, Hammersmith MP , was looking forward to the new store. He said: "I'm delighted that Lidl is coming to the borough, we're all looking forward to it.

"I'm going to be shopping there."

He continued: "It's very important for the future of the W12 Shopping Centre and local economy in Shepherd's Bush."

When will it open?

Lidl will open its new shop on February 22.

The store will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am, with customers offered a the chance to sample some of Lidl’s award-winning products throughout the day, along with exclusive deals and offers on selected products for the first week of trading.

