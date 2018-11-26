Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign group has slammed the owner of the off-licence who renamed the shop 'ALCOHOLIC', branding it "very bad taste".

Ben Butler, Drinkaware director of content and communications, said: “It’s astonishing that anyone would want to make light of alcoholism or encourage it, even in jest.

"It's in very bad taste and will cause distress to the individuals and families affected by alcohol dependence across the country.

"The NHS estimates that just under one in 10 men in the UK and one in 30 UK women show signs of alcohol dependence, sometimes known as ‘alcoholism’.

"Being dependent on alcohol means you feel you’re not able to function without it, that drinking becomes an important, or sometimes the most important, factor in your life.

(Image: © Google Street View / SWNS.com)

"It's extremely important that excessive drinking isn’t normalized or promoted.

"If you are worried about your own drinking or that of anyone close to you, then Drinkaware's Drinkchat service is there to provide support and guidance as are a range of other services."

Haringey Council said it had taken "immediate steps" over the "inappropriate" sign.

In a statement, the council said: "Our Enforcement team have taken immediate steps, requiring the sign to be amended in line with requirements under the legislation.

"Licensing regulations forbid any irresponsible promotion of alcohol that encourages anti-social behaviour or glamorises the effects of drunkenness.

"The sign is inappropriate and does not portray the kind of responsible image that we would expect from one of our premises licence holders."