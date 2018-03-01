The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three teens have been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in Kensington.

The charges relate to the death of Lewis Blackman, who was stabbed in Logan Place on February 18.

Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, were charged with murder and violent disorder on Wednesday (February 28).

Another 16-year-old boy was also charged on the same day with murder.

All three were due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (March 1).

Another 16-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries, and two other teenagers, aged 19 and 16, have been released under investigation.

The charges follow the arrests of four 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old on Tuesday morning (February 27).

Police had been called to Logan Place to reports of a large number of vehicles after a nearby party.

Officers arrived at around 3.20am and found Mr Blackman, from Camden, suffering from stab injures.

Despite extensive efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.46am.

A post-mortem examination the following day gave his cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Following the arrests of the five teens earlier in the week, detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command unit reiterated their appeal for information.

Chief inspector Mark Cranwell said: “My team have made five arrests this morning and, while this represents significant progress, this remains an ongoing investigation."

"Our enquiries have established that Lewis may have attended a party at an address in Earl's Court Road at the junction with Logan Place.

“Were you at that party? Did you take any pictures or film while you were there? If so, please get in contact with police."

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4054 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

