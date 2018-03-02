The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three youths have appeared in court charged with the murder of Lewis Blackman.

The 19-year-old died after he was stabbed in Logan Place, Kensington, last month.

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Thursday (March 1) charged with murder and violent disorder.

A third youth, aged 16, also appeared in court charged with murder.

The trio, who have been remanded in custody, will now appear at the Old Bailey on Monday (March 5).

Police had been called to Logan Place to reports of a large number of vehicles after a nearby party on February 18.

Officers arrived at around 3.20am and found Mr Blackman, from Camden, suffering from stab injures.

Despite extensive efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.46am.

A post-mortem examination the following day gave his cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Another 16-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries, and two other teenagers, aged 19 and 16, have been released under investigation.

The death is still being investigated by the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4054 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

