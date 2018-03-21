The video will start in 8 Cancel

A sixth teenager has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Lewis Blackman in Kensington in February.

A 17-year-old boy will face charges of murder and a second charge of violent disorder in relation to the death of Mr Blackman at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (March 21).

The teenager was arrested at 3.44pm at Heathrow Airport on Monday (March 19.)

Mr Blackman, a rapper from Kentish Town, was fatally stabbed in Kensington in the early hours of February 18.

Another 17-year-old and four other 16-year-olds have also been charged with murder and other offences in connection with Mr Blackman's death.

Police were called at around 3.20am on the morning of February 18, to reports of a large number of vehicles in Logan Place following a nearby party, when they discovered a male with stab injuries.

Emergency services fought to save his life but he was pronounced dead at 3.46am.

Other people charged in connection with the incident are:

A 17-year-old boy, charged with murder and violent disorder on February 28

A 16-year-old boy, charged with murder on February 28

A 16-year-old boy, charged with murder and violent disorder on February 28

A 16-year-old boy, charged with murder and possession of a bladed article on Wednesday (March 14)

A 16-year-old boy, charged with murder on March 6

Two other teenagers, aged 19 and 16, have been released under investigation.

