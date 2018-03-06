The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fourth youth has been charged with the murder of Lewis Blackman, after he died following a stabbing in West Kensington.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of the 19-year-old Kentish Town rapper arrested a 16-year-old boy on Monday (March 5).

Police charged the teenager with murder on Tuesday (March 6) and the 16-year-old appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on the same day.

The teen will next appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday (March 8).

At around 3.20am on February 18, officers on patrol were responding to reports of a large number of vehicles in Logan Place, following a nearby party when they discovered a male with stab injuries.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

They administered first aid prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service.

Despite extensive efforts to revive him, the man, Lewis Blackman, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.46am.

Police previously appealed for party-goers in the area the night of the incident to come forward with information.

(Image: Amber Agoro)

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, previously appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Thursday (March 1) charged with murder and violent disorder, while a third youth, aged 16, also appeared in court charged with murder.

Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4054 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.