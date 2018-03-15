The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fifth person has been charged with murder following the death of 19-year-old Lewis Blackman.

The 16-year-old was also charged with possession of a bladed article on Wednesday (March 14), and appeared at Wimbledon Youth Courts on Thursday (March 15).

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday (March 16).

A 17-year-old and four other 16-year-olds have also been charged with murder and other offences.

Mr Blackman, a rapper from Kentish Town, was fatally stabbed in Kensington in the early hours of February 18.

Police had been called at around 3.20am that morning to reports of a large number of vehicles in Logan Place following a nearby party, when they discovered a male with stab injuries.

Emergency services fought to save his life but he was pronounced dead at 3.46am.

Other people charged in connection with the incident are:

A 17-year-old male, charged with murder and violent disorder, on February 28

A 16-year-old male, charged with murder, on February 28

A 16-year-old male, charged with murder and violent disorder, February 28

A 16-year-old male, charged with murder, on March 6

Two other teenagers, aged 19 and 16, have been released under investigation.

