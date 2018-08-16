For weeks students across the country have waited in anticipation to receive their A level grades.
Finally, after weekends and evenings spent revising in the library, results day is here.
Today (Thursday August 16) students will be finding out whether they've managed to hit the mark to study at their chosen university.
For those whose grades don't quite meet the demands of a university's conditional offer, the clearing process is there to help you find a last-minute alternative place.
Thousands of sixth formers across west London will be flooding into school to pick up the brown paper envelopes.
Or, thanks to modern technology some may brave the early start and peer through their fingers at their UCAS page online.
From the best universities nearby who will be offering places through clearing to the results themselves, we'll be here to lend a helping hand with live updates throughout today.
For the latest news and information, follow our live blog below.
More than 1 in 3 students at Isleworth & Syon School get top grades
The Hounslow School got “fantastic” results with more than a third of students getting top A Level grades. Two students gained a places at Oxbridge.
A statement on the school’s website read:
“It has been another fantastic year of level 3 results at Isleworth & Syon School, as two students earned places at Oxbridge universities as a result of their hard work and dedication. Miles Clark earned 2 A*s (mathematics and further mathematics) and 1 A (physics), while Gheorghe Rotaru also achieved 2 A*s (chemistry and mathematics) and 1 A (biology). Both head to Oxford to study engineering and biochemistry respectively. Both students made significance progress on their GCSE grades, demonstrating the strength of Sixth Form provision at school. These achievements are doubly impressive considering that the boys pursued their individual passions during the school year, with Miles continuing to swim at a national level and Gheorghe earning his grade 8 on the piano.
“Across A level and BTEC, over one in three of our students achieving the top grades possible. Our A level results across the board once again exceed the national average, with 26% of A level grades at A*/A. Particular mention must be given to Harmeet Singh, who earned a staggering five A*s, which included three mathematics qualifications plus English literature and, finally, an extended project which scored 100%. He also scored top marks in 10 out of 12 mathematics and further mathematics modules. He has secured a place at Imperial College to study mathematics. We were delighted to see Omar Mahfoudi add to his 6 GCSE A*s, with straight As in biology, chemistry and history. He now heads to King’s College London to study medicine. Finally, the Kumar twins, Manahar and Mohan, each scored three A grades and will study law and accounting and finance respectively. We had successes across our varied subject offer, with our art students particularly notable for achieving 100% A*-B grades.”
These Capital City Academy students achieved stand-out results
Shahad
Shahad joined Capital City Academy in Year 7 from Newfield Primary. She decided to continue her journey into Sixth Form due to the friendly environment and relationships she had built with her teachers. As well as her commitment to study, she also felt it was important to volunteer time to support younger students in the school through the Reading Buddies scheme and as an Orange Jacket lunch supervisor. Shahad has just received her post-16 results achieving – Triple Distinction* in Health & Social Care, A in Arabic and D in Psychology. She is really pleased with this achievement and has accepted a place at the University of Hertfordshire to study an Extended Science degree with the ambition to become a Pharmacist.
Jemica
Jemica achieved a full house of ‘A’ grades in her A-levels in English Literature, Media and History. In addition to being very focused and enthusiastic about her studies; Jemica enjoyed representing her peers as Head Girl which allowed her to be more actively involved in the school. On receiving her results, she was keen to encourage the current Year 11 students to continue their journey at Capital for their post-16 studies saying; “the jump to A-levels is so big that being in a familiar and supportive environment is really important. Capital 6 will give you everything you need to achieve your full potential.” As an aspiring Archaeologist, Jemica is looking forward to studying History at Queen Mary’s University of London.
Capital City Academy
Capital City Academy in Brent has released its A Level results- 80% of it’s pupils got into universities of their choice:
% of entries A*-E (pass rate): 94.6%
% of entries A*-C: 64.3%
% of entries A*-B: 33.0%
% of entries A*-A: 10.7%
% of BTEC entries at Dis-Dis*: 47.4%
Headteacher, Marianne Jeanes, said:
“Well done to our Year 13 on some fantastic results. Students and staff have worked hard to ensure that students can still attain the highest grades whilst studying the new A-level and BTEC qualifications and secure good university places for example Matthew A*A*AA off to Bristol, Jemica AAA studying at Queen Mary’s, Shahad Dist*Dist*Dist in Health and Social Care plus 2 A-levels going on to study to become a pharmacist and Fatiya and Manija who both got triple Dist*s and who have been offered places to study Midwifery and Medicine at Kings & Hertfordshire University. Over 80% of students got into their university of choice and a number are also starting apprenticeships or work placements. The Staff, Governors and Academy Trust would like to congratulate all the students and offer them our best wishes for the future.”
Lania and Tabitha celebrate impressive results
Well done to the A level students at the Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls in Ealing - 23% of which achieved grades between A* and A and 47% received grades between A* and B.
Pictured are Lania Saleh and Tabitha Webster who both achieved two A*s and an A grade.
Lania will go on to study pharmacology at UCL and Tabita is preparing to study psychology at Cambridge.
A school spokesman said:
Our students have studied hard and have shown commitment to their studies, and the outcome is one we are all very proud of.
We have students progressing to top universities including Cambridge, UCL and Imperial, and studying a wide range of courses including medicine and dentistry.
We wish them all the best in this exciting next phase of their lives.
John Lyon School
A third of John Lyon School pupils got either A* or A in their A Levels.
Of the 2018 Harrow school’s Upper Sixth cohort of 74 students, one-in-five achieved all A* / A grades, 15 boys received at least one A* and 21 boys can boast at least two A* / A grades.
Recognised as two of the very best universities in the world, both Oxford and Cambridge will welcome John Lyon A-Level students, with Owen Marshall (A* A A) reading History at Oxford and Olamide Mabifa (A* A* A) reading Human, Social and Political Sciences at Pembroke College, Cambridge.
John Lyon School filmed the moment Lambi Mabifa found out they’d got a place at Cambridge University.
Other students will take up courses at other leading universities and performing arts institutes, take gap years before embarking on the next stages of their lives, go into part-time study alongside the workplace, or move straight into post-school employment.
Lower Sixth student Dhiren Harji achieved his A* in Mathematics a year early and will now complete a further three A-Levels in his Upper Sixth year, a reflection of his skill and dedication and the School’s commitment to continue to offer four A-Levels to pupils who wish to study them.
While A-Level results and university entrance success remain a tangible annual reminder of the strength and focus of John Lyon’s academic offer, it can often hide other skills and achievements gained over years of schooling. While achieving Oxbridge success Owen Marshall was also captaining the 1st XI Cricket team, while Lami Mabifa was starring in Athletics and captaining Norwood to School House glory. Tom Salter achieved his grades for Durham while also being a firm fixture in both the 1st X1 Football team and in a number of School Drama productions.
John Lyon Head, Katherine Haynes, said:
“Seeing excellent exam results on paper is always pleasing and is a reflection of the skill and hard work of our students and teachers alike. These results are important in unlocking the next exciting phases of our pupils’ lives.
“But it is more pleasing to know that John Lyon boys will now head off around the country to continue their education with a great depth of skills and experience in other areas of life, whether that be on the sports field, in the music hall, on the stage or in volunteering and community work.
“I am always delighted to hear from former pupils who have gone on to achieve great things and who are happy in their chosen paths, and I have no doubt I will hear from the Class of 2018 in years to come with more stories of great personal and professional success.”
Ruislip High School
Plenty of success stories over at Ruislip HIgh School.
Michelle was “one of a number of students” to get staright A and A* grades.
I’m overjoyed to have surpassed my expectations thanks to the dedicated support of my teachers.
I can’t wait to read English Literature at the University of Birmingham.
Shannon said:
I couldn’t be happier about my results and I owe so much of that to my subject teachers.
Thank you Ruislip High for supporting me through the UCAS process and helping me to achieve my goals.
She will be studying Linguistics at the University of Sussex.
Barnhill Sixth Form
The overall pass rate at Barnhill was 97% this year, with plenty of kids now getting ready for some impressive degree courses.
Silvia Gill (Psychology A*, Sociology A*, English A) is off to the London School of Economics to study Law.
I am really happy with my results. I got an A* in Psychology, an A* in Sociology and an A in English. I’m so excited to be going to LSE!
Luke Miller (Maths A, Physics A, Biology B) is leaving Hayes behind for Mount Olive University in North Carolina, where he’s obtained a sports scholarship to study Engineering.
Meanwhile Aruvi Jeyakant (Maths A*, Further Maths A, Chemistry A) is moving on to study a Masters in Mathematics at Southampton University.
The school is celebrating a 10% increase in the number of pupils achieving A and A* grades.
Whitmore High School
Whitmore High School in Harrow has released it’s A Level results with a quarter of results awarded grade A*/A and 87% at A* to C.
Headteacher Sue Hammond said:
“After a sleepless night, Whitmore High School students are celebrating impressive results today. The Head of 6 th Form, Dan Topley, said, “Congratulations to all of our Year 13 students for a fantastic set of A Level and BTEC results again this year. A huge thank you to the students, teachers and parents for their work and support. The students are off to start their higher education and apprenticeships - an exciting time for them – I know they will be a credit to the school.”
Stand-out students
- Yehia Daebes: (Maths A*; Further Maths A*; Chemistry A*; Biology A; Extended Project A) MSc Maths at King’s College London. “I appreciate the welcoming teaching environment and will miss this school; leaving Whitmore was not easy on our last day.”
- Nisreen Saifuddin: (Maths A*; Chemistry A; Biology A) Medicine at St George’s, London University “I can’t explain the feeling now that my hard work has paid off, thanks to the support from my teachers and friends. I am sad to leave Whitmore after 7 years, but I’m ready to face what comes in the future, in my studies and medical career.”
- Joseph Knight: (Geography A*; Government & Politics A*; History A; Extended Project A*) History at Durham University “My journey at Whitmore has been a long one but one that has significantly shaped the man I am today. I am delighted with my results and am particularly grateful to the teachers who have enabled me to achieve so highly, even if at time such times such gratitude was not so obviously apparent! I am now looking forward to studying History at Durham University, in particular political and military history - although some could call me heartless for wanting to study how people die.”
- Michelle Jayawardene: (Chemistry A*; Physics A*; Maths A) Chemical Engineering at the University of Groningen, Netherlands “My teachers always went the extra mile to help me whenever possible, I wouldn’t have achieved the grades I wanted without them.”
- Chloe Wretham: (English Language & Literature A*; History A*; Psychology A) Psychology at Royal Holloway University “I’m elated! Years of hard work have paid off and I’m really proud of myself and everyone else for their results. I’ve been through a lot of hardship and it just goes to show that resilience is worthwhile.”
- Rishi Chandarana: (Maths A*; Further Maths A; Computer Science A; Physics B; Extended Project A) Mathematics with Economics at the London School of Economics. Rishi, who has a significant visual impairment, commented, “After 7 years of hard work, I have finally finished high school and am delighted to be leaving with grades that are giving me access to a top university. I am happy with the opportunities I have had: to study an Extended Project on my choice of topic and to take part in debating competitions.”
- Mira Patel: (Chemistry A*; Biology A; Maths A) Medicine at King’s College London “After 7 years at Whitmore, I’m thrilled that all my hard work alongside my teachers’ and students’ support has got me to the results I wanted.”
- Adil Mohamed: (Chemistry A; Economics A; Maths A) Chemical Engineering at Queen Mary’s University of London. “Whitmore really supports and pushes you to help you reach your highest potential. My time here really helped me grow both as a person and a student and I will never forget it.”
- Ioana-Lorena Bozedean: (Sociology A; Law A; Spanish A) Law and Criminology at Roehampton University “I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved: I can only hope that my university experience will be as amazing as my journey at Whitmore has been. I am beyond grateful for all the support and help I have received.”
- Samsam Hassan: (Law A; Maths A; Biology C) Law at City University “My time at Whitmore has ended after seven great years. I’m grateful for all the support I have received from my teachers, especially my Law teacher who made me love Law and work to pursue a career in commercial law.”
Uxbridge College
At Uxbridge College, around three in four of all grades achieved were at A* to C, while 98% were A* to E.
Harrow High Sixth Form
Harrow High Sixth Form is pleased to announce “fantastic” A Level results.
29% of A-level grades were awarded at A*-A, with 50% awarded at A*-B. In A-Level Maths, Physics, Computer Science, and Spanish over 60% of all entries were at A*-B.
42% of Students taking Level 3 BTEC grades were awarded at Distinction* and 72% were awarded at Distinction*-Distinction.
Headteacher,Paul Gamble, said:
“We are thrilled for our learners, who have achieved such a remarkable set of results. They reflect just how hard learners and staff have worked together to achieve these outcomes and I would like to thank everyone in our school community for their role in supporting our learners achieve their goals. Our Sixth Form is a unique learning environment, with small class sizes, allowing teachers to know their learners really well, meaning they get the individual support they need to be successful.”
Kevin Patel, Head of Sixth Form, said “Our students have worked so hard over the last 2 years, so it is a pleasure to see them rewarded with these high grades which will allow them to be successful at university where the large majority of our students will be heading. University is not for everyone however, and I am equally proud of our students who are going to be doing an apprenticeship or entering the world of work. For example, one of our students is moving to Birmingham to do an apprenticeship with the prestigious financial services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. I wish all of Year 13 lots of luck as they move to the next exciting chapter in their lives”
Stand-out students
- Mehedi Khan A*AAB in Business Studies, Computer Science, Economics, and Bengali and will be reading Computer Science at Queen Mary. Mehedi says he was “very happy, I have got into my first choice university, and am very great full to my teachers who have worked so hard to support me.”
- Yalman Ahadi who achieved A*AA in Computer Science, Physics, and Maths, and will be reading Computer Science at UCL. Yalman is “very happy, it’s brilliant that I got into UCL. I owe it all to my teachers who were amazing.”
- Sara Elawadi who achieved A*AA in Maths, Chemistry, and Physics who will be reading Mechanical Engineering at UCL.
- Aina Razafimambason who achieved AAAB in Economics, French, Maths, and Sociology and will be reading Social Sciences at the University of Amsterdam.
- Krishnan Kara who achieved Triple Distinction* in BTEC Science and will be reading Digital Marketing at Coventry.
- Florin Sacalus who achieved Triple Distinction* in BTEC Business and will be reading Business Management at Sheffield.
Headteacher praises 'awesome students'
Amersham School is celebrating its best ever set of A level results.
Top achievers, Oliver Margetts has secured a place at Bath University to study Environmental Sciences with A*AA and Ellie Rowley celebrated with A*A*A and will be studying for a Maths Masters at Warwick University.
Headteacher Sharon Jarrett said:
I am incredibly proud of each of our awesome students.
We are a truly comprehensive 6th Form and we are so pleased that our students have worked tenaciously and with enthusiasm to fulfill their personal potential and achieve such fantastic results.
Hatch End High School
55% of Hatch End High School A Level pupils achieved A*-B grades and 80% got A*-C.
Westminster School
Southall students pictures jumping with joy
Featherstone Sixth Form student, Avinash Bhatti is celebrating achieving two A* and one A grades and is off to Imperial University to study Physics in September.
He attributed his excellent grades to “hard work, perseverance and the amazing help from his teachers”.
An impressive 95% of the school’s BTEC students achieved distinction* and merits - one student, Penifa Monteiro will be starting a pharmacy apprenticeship next month.
She said:
I had a lot of support from the school and the teachers were fantastic, giving up their time and really helping us prepare for the exams.
Mark Thorley, Head of Sixth Form said:
I just want to congratulate everyone today for their hard work and dedication. Students and staff should be very pleased with the 100% pass rate for A Level and BTEC courses.
Isleworth & Syon School
Despite swimming at a national level alongside his studies, Miles Clarke earned 2 A*s and a 1A to get a place at Oxford for Physics, while Gheorghe Rotaru earned the same grades and is off to study Biochemistry at Oxford.
Harmeet Singh had incredible A*A*A*A*A* results, scoring top marks in 10 out of 12 mathematics and further mathematics modules.
Omar Mahfoudi’s straight As earn him a place to study medicine at King’s College London, while twins Manahar and Mohan Kumar are off to study law and accounting and finance respectively, having achieved three As.
Headteacher Euan Ferguson said:
At a time when the demands on students are increasing, we are thrilled with these results.
In addition to outstanding academic standards, our aim at school is to help our boys to develop into mature, considerate and confident young men, offering a strong focus on traditions to provide a framework for boys to excel.
At Sixth Form level we give all our students, boys and girls, the platform to push themselves to great things, and it is clear that this group of students will be extremely successful in whatever comes next, be that a university education or the world of work via an apprenticeship or another route.
The Heathland School
Hounslow’s Heathland School had a record year for A Level results. 27 students have attained all A*/A grades with over 30 % of all grades at A*/A. 63% of all grades are A*-B grades which is a terrific improvement on last year. An increase of 10%! Four students have secured places at Oxford University and many students will be taking up places at a range of Russell Group universities. These results are a testament to the hard work of students and teachers. We thank our parents for their continued support.
Four students from Hounslow’s Heathland School got places at Oxford University.
And... results are in from Featherstone Sixth Form
Featherstone Sixth Form in Southall is celebrating “top grades” this year - with 51% of students achieving grades between B and A*.
Gerry Wadwa, Headteacher said:
We were all delighted that the exceptional hard work of students and staff was reflected in a very pleasing set of A Level results this year.
Our Year 13 students have shown tremendous commitment throughout the year to achieve this notable academic success and are also to be congratulated for their very important contribution to wider school life.
Top achiever, Chittesh Patel is celebrating an impressive three A* grades and will be studying maths and economics at the London School of Economics in September.
He said:
I want to thank all of my teachers for their incredible support throughout the two years and consistently giving up their time to help me.
Uxbridge High School
One student at Uxbridge High managed to get the top grades possible, achieving A*A*A*.
Jefri Reci is now off to Bath University.
Other high flyers at the school include:
- Tanzil Choudhury A A A
- Charles Goodliffe A A B
- Lakshan Lathan A A B C
- Max Lucuta A B B
- Emon Ali A* A C
- Amayas Bourbia A B B
- Kaitlin Jefferys B B B
Jonathon Churchill, Head of Sixth Form said:
Congratulations to all our sixth form students. The results are testament to the hard work and dedication of the students and staff. I wish the students every success in their future pathways.
Overall, 38% of examinations were passed at A* to B grades, with a particularly strong showing in English, Match, Further Matchs, Fine Art and Spanish.
Putney High School
Putney High School has announced its A Level results: 24% of students got A*, 67% got A*A, and 93% A*AB.
These threes students gained places at Oxbridge.
Hammersmith Academy
45% of Hammersmith Academy students achieved A*/B, 75% A*-C and with 100% A*-E for all subjects at A-Level. There were notable successes within English Literature, Mathematics, History, Sociology and Media in particular.
A-Level Successes
- Amari Drysdale attained A*AA in Economics, Mathematics and Geography. He will go on to read Economics & Management at Lady Margaret Hall, University of Oxford. Amari said, “I am so happy that all that hard work has paid off, what you put in is truly what you get out. Thank you to Hammersmith Academy for supporting me throughout.”
- Umut Halil accomplished A*A*A in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics. He will study Mathematics at University College London. Umut commented, “I’ve had so much support from the Academy. They have always been there for me.”
- Nadim Choudhury gained AAA in Psychology, Sociology and Economics and will study Social Sciences at University College London. Nadim said “I remember in Year 7 I wasn’t doing well and I struggled. Now I am going to one of the top universities in the country! That is all thanks to Hammersmith Academy.”
- Walid Hasanzadah scored AAA in Economics, Geography and Mathematics. He will head to London School of Economics to study Geography with Economics. Walid said “Words can’t describe how I feel right now. All those hours spent revising after school have paid off.”
- Nasir Uddin achieved AAB in Geography, Sociology and Design Technology and a Distinction* in BTEC Information Technology. Nasir will read Geography at University College London. Nasir commented, “I feel so relieved, I am so excited to start the next chapter in my life.”
- Lauren Daly attained BBB in English, Geography Sociology and heads to University of Durham to read Archaeology. Lauren said “I cried when I saw my results. Thank you to all those teachers who encouraged me and gave me confidence to apply for my course at a great university.”
- Tyler Morgan achieved BBB in English, History and Psychology. She heads to University of Southampton to read History.
- Sarviny Santhiramohan achieved BBB in English, Economics and Geography and she goes on to Queen Mary University to read English. Sarviny declared “I am really, really, happy. Thank you to Hammersmith Academy in realising my future goal.”
Oxford-bound from Cranford Community College
Despite having had to undergo serious surgery on her foot this year, Lucy Tirahan of Cranford Community College managed to get A*AA grades and secured a place at Oxford University to study English Literature.
Meanwhile Suman Kumar achieved the top grades possible, A*A*A*, while Baljiner Singh Padda gained A*A*AA and will be going on to read Mathematics at university.
Executive Headteacher Kevin Prunty said:
We are delighted with the stunning performance of our A level students this year.
The students have worked very hard and we are very proud of their results.
Kensington Aldridge Academy
Alec Reed Academy
Over 96% of students at Alec Reed Academy in Northolt, who followed an academic pathway achieved or exceeded their target grades and will progress to University course or apprenticeships from September. Almost 60% achieved A*-C grades and 25% of students gained grades A*-B. As a result of the high standards achieved across both the Primary and Secondary phases of the Academy, the number of students taking A level courses at the Academy has more than doubled in recent years.
In the new BTEC Technical qualifications, 98% of students achieved Distinction-Pass grades. The Academy’s long-term success in the delivery of vocational courses has been maintained again this year despite the dramatic changes that have taken place in the way these courses are now assessed.
Chief Executive of the Academy, Gary Lobbett, said:
“These are excellent results. It is so encouraging to see so many of our young people achieving their challenging personal targets and high aspirations. This success is the result of the dedication, commitment and hard work of staff, the positive attitudes of all students and the high level of support received from parents. I am very proud of all our students and of the teaching and support teams across the Academy who guide and encourage pupils throughout the year. Congratulations to everyone involved.”
Elthorne Park Sixth Form
Elthorne Park Sixth Form has described its students results as “outstanding”. Almost three quarters of all grades awarded at A* - B grades and almost one quarter of A Level grades at A* - A.
Head teacher, Eliot Wong said: “Yet again I am immensely proud of what our students and staff have achieved, working together to gain our best yet academic outcomes. Our sixth form continues to go from strength to strength, improving year on year to deliver excellent results. I wish all of our fantastic students the very best; they all have exciting futures ahead of them!”
Twyford CofE High School
Results are in from Twyford CofE High School in Acton. 44% of the grades achieved at the school were A or A*, 74% A*-B and 91% A*-C.
The school said top achieving students, all of whom achieved at least three A*s include: Elizabeth Biggs, Adam Caruthers, Joe Francis, George Lucas, Louis Kennedy, Isabella Lill, Imogen Marson, Darius Plummer, Bailey Roberts and Georgia Wallhead. Eight pupils secured places to study medicine and 10 have so far confirmed Oxbridge offers, with six more awaiting news.
Associate Headteacher Karen Barrie said: “These results have improved still further on the very strong outcomes in the first year of the exam changes. They are a real testimony to the hard work of teachers and students and we are proud that our sixth formers are moving on to such a very wide range of stimulating Higher Education courses in the most competitive universities.”
26 smiling faces in Greenford
And these are the smiling faces of the 26 students at Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School who received all A* to A grades - congratulations!
Barnhill Community High
Congratulations to these clever kids heading to do great stuff at University from Barnhill Commubity High.
All the best!
Record results at Ealing school
The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School in Greenford is boasting “record results” this year.
An impressive 26 students are celebrating all A or A* grades while 33% of all students received at least one of the top two grades.
Meanwhile 70% were awarded grades between B and A* and and 90% received C to A* grades.
Well done everyone!
"Hard work, determination and commitment"
Martin Hall, Head of School at ACS Hillingdon, said:
Our students have achieved incredible results, attained through hard work, determination and commitment.
The class of 2018 has been a truly fantastic example to the school.
I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our students - and the teachers who have supported and challenged them throughout - for the milestones reached.”
ACS Hillingdon's incredible IB performance
ACS Hillingdon International School students took the International Baccalaureate instead of A levels and emerged with some incredible results.
A total of 45 pupils took the exams, with pupils studying more topics and being graded in points.
More than half of the pupils at the school managed to get 32 points or more, which is the equivalent of three A* grades at A level.
Meanwhile an astonishing 16% achieved 38 points or more, which is equivalent to four A* grades.
As well as destinations like the University of Cambridge, University of York and University of St Andrews, pupils are also heading to universities in Rome, Amsterdam and the United States.