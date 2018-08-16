For weeks students across the country have waited in anticipation to receive their A level grades.

Finally, after weekends and evenings spent revising in the library, results day is here.

Today (Thursday August 16) students will be finding out whether they've managed to hit the mark to study at their chosen university.

For those whose grades don't quite meet the demands of a university's conditional offer, the clearing process is there to help you find a last-minute alternative place.

Thousands of sixth formers across west London will be flooding into school to pick up the brown paper envelopes.

Or, thanks to modern technology some may brave the early start and peer through their fingers at their UCAS page online.

From the best universities nearby who will be offering places through clearing to the results themselves, we'll be here to lend a helping hand with live updates throughout today.

For the latest news and information, follow our live blog below.