One day more...or more days more, depending on how long until the show you've booked to see is anyway.

Widely renowned as one of the best musicals ever to appear on stage, this will be a night you won't forget in a hurry.

But before you join in our crusade, have a look at our handy guide below for all the information you need to make the night go as smoothly as possible.

Hopefully, your night will be so good that it'll be like you dreamed a dream.

Where is the show?

At the Queen's Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets range from £27 to £177, depending on their location.

When are shows?

Shows are every night at 7.30pm, with matinée performances on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm.

How do I get there?

If you're on the tube, both Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square are just a few hundred yards away. Piccadilly Circus is on both the Piccadilly and Bakerloo lines, while Leicester Square is on the Piccadilly and Northern lines.

Where should I eat?

Well, it's in Soho, so you're not short of options. However, these are the top five restaurants in the area according to TripAdvisor.

1. Laurent at Cafe Royale. Serving Japanese, French and English food, also rated as the 14th best in London, Average rating of five stars.

2. Cahoots. Cosy little cocktail bar serving some of the best British food in London. Average rating of four-and-a-half stars.

3. Blacklock Soho. One of the best steak joints in the capital, with plenty of juicy joints to get your teeth into. Average rating of four-and-a-half stars.

4. Gauthier Soho. If French food is your thing, look no further. With starters, mains and puddings to die for, you won't be disappointed. Average rating of four-and-a-half stars.

5. Le Bab. Dozens of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern delights await you, and you will not come away disappointed. Average rating of four-and-a-half stars.