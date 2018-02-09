The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man lost several teeth after a "nasty" unprovoked attack outside a Leicester Square nightclub last year, police have said.

The 29-year-old was attacked near Ruby Place in the popular nightlife hub on November 24 at around 2.20am.

On Friday (February 9), Westminster Police issued a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the attack and have asked for the public's help identifying him.

Detective Constable Monica Zuccaro from the Met's Serious Crime Unit at Westminster said: "This was a nasty attack that left the victim with considerable injuries.

"If you have information that can assist police, I would urge you to get in touch."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information that may assist police is asked to call the Serious Crime Unit at Charing Cross Police Station on 0207 321 7647, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

