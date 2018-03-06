The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been left with difficulties speaking after he was viciously beaten by a group of men in Leicester Square.

The 28-year-old suffered injuries including a fractured cheekbone and eye socket when he was kicked and punched in the head.

He was set upon after trying to stop a woman being harassed, Scotland Yard said in an appeal for information.

Police officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the attack.

The victim was standing by a crossing in Swiss Court, Westminster , at around 2.40am on Saturday January 13 when he saw a man who was part of a large group of males accosting a woman.

As he spoke to the woman to ask if she was OK, a suspect pushed him to the ground before kicking and punching him in the head.

The victim made his way home after the assault before later going to hospital.

Police said he was still receiving medical treatment nearly two months since the attack.

(Image: Met Police)

The man in the CCTV images is described as white, aged in his 20s, around 5ft 10in tall and of average build with short brown hair.

He was wearing dark clothing including a jacket and a skinny pair of trousers.

Detective Constable Junaid Riaz, from Westminster CID, said: "This was a sudden, violent attack on the victim who stepped in when he saw a woman he believed was getting unwanted attention from a group of young men."

(Image: 2016 Getty Images)

DC Riaz added: “The West End is a vibrant part of London with a lively night-time economy, and attacks of this nature on people enjoying all central London has to offer cannot not tolerated.

"We are now releasing images of a man that we want to speak to as part of our ongoing inquiry. If you recognise him, we would urge you to get in touch."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone who can help police is asked to call 101 quoting reference 68/14Jan, or tweet @MetCC .

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.