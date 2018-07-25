The video will start in 8 Cancel

Legendary Uxbridge nightclub Liquid is set to reopen as ATIK Uxbridge after an investment of £650,000.

The much-loved local party spot closed down in June after a 12-year run which even saw it break Hollywood, being featured as the local nightclub in teen movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging .

Having been an art-deco cinema, bingo hall and nightclub, the local landmark at 233 High Street in Uxbridge is undergoing yet another transformation and is set to welcome clubbers once again.

Operator The Deltic Group, who also own the PRYZM clubs in Watford and Kingston, as well as 55 other nightclubs across the country, have overhauled the club with a £650,000 investment and are set to relaunch it in August.

Posts on social media suggest the infamous sticky carpet from Liquid has been consigned to history too.

ATIK will be an ultra-modern nightclub with "the very best in light and sound technology".

Vinyl will replace Envy, and is for the retro fans, featuring an illuminated dance floor, dozens of glitter balls, with pop classics and guilty pleasures being promised.

ATIK will have 20 pre-bookable VIP booths with table service from a team of hosts. Vinyl's VIP area will have its own separate flashing dance floor.

General manager Beth Rogers said: “Liquid was a big part of the town’s nightlife for over 12 years and many people have happy memories of fun times here.

“But it’s time to bring something new to Uxbridge and the very best we can offer in terms of a clubbing experience.

“We want to thank everyone who came out to say a fond farewell to Liquid but now we’re focusing on spending the summer transforming the place to reopen as ATIK, with Vinyl.

"We can’t wait to deliver a fantastic venue and night outs for existing and new customers.

"We’ve more than doubled the number of booths and we’ve got some fun touches including inflatable guitars and dress-up items in Vinyl to make every night a party night!"

ATIK will open on Friday, August 24 with former JLS star and DJ Marvin Humes making an appearance, just in time for Brunel University's returning and new students.

The following day legendary DJ Pat Sharp and Kiss FM DJs Rickie & Melvin will be performing, with the Bank Holiday Sunday celebrated alongside Jack Fincham from ITV's Love Island.

*Share your favourite memories of Liquid (good and bad) with us by emailing qasim.peracha@reachplc.com.