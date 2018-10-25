Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A notorious London strip club famed for the motto "we never closed during the Blitz" has lost its appeal to keep its lap-dancing licence.

Windmill International, where many star comedians including Peter Sellers launched their careers in its cabaret past, has had its appeal to get its licence back turned down by Westminster City Council.

The club, which also inspired the movie Mrs Henderson Presents, was under threat of closure following a series of undercover stings which revealed licence breaches including allowing punters to break 'no touching' dancers rules.

Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot this week upheld the council's decision not to renew the club's Sexual Entertainment Venue licence.

The Soho club, owned by Big Country Ltd, faced licence breach claims after an anonymous women's group complained to the council.

The group had sent former police officers undercover into the club in late 2017. They provided written evidence to the council that the dancers had repeatedly rubbed up against them and other clients in private booths in the red velvet and brass-furnished venue.

One wrote in his witness statement for the council's licensing sub committee of being offered a dance for £150 in the club's VIP area, claiming he was told if he paid an extra £10 security would "look the other way".

"I was approached by a dark haired female who was wearing a see-through dressing gown and red bra, suspender belt, knickers and high heeled shoes.

"She told me her name was Summer and that she had recognised me. I bought her a white wine and a Malibu and coke for [another] performer."

He wrote that the dancer initiated sexual contact despite his protestations, and he said he witnessed another client sexually touching a lap dancer.

The former police officer described two more lap dances in which another dancer broke the no-touching rules. "She then sat on my lap and talked to me about sharks."

(Image: Thinkstock Images / Getty Images)

He said Summer approached him around 2am as he was leaving and said: "You have travelled the world tonight! You have been to Colombia, had a dominatrix and a sex change person."

Over the past two decades, the club had been run by Oscar Owide, a notorious London strip club tzar, who died in December 2017. He was described in the judgment as a "Zeus-like" and "colourful and domineering character" who had once served a prison sentence for VAT fraud.

The Windmill had been run by his son Daniel Owide since his death. He did not respond to a request via the club for a comment on its future.

The judgement said since the breaches were uncovered, Mr Owide had taken steps including staff training, dismissing dancers, insisting cash payments went to cashiers, not performers, hiring new security and improving CCTV coverage.

No more breaches had been detected since.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

However, Judge Arbuthnot found while Mr Owide was of "good character" with no convictions, his management of the Crazy Horse bar in Stanmore had also had licensing problems and she concluded he had demonstrated a similar inability to manage the Windmill.

"It is a failure again that he did not see what was happening under his nose," Judge Arbuthnot wrote.

"The extent of the breaches suggests that it had been going on for some time. I think it is a fair suggestion that it was so widespread that the customers must have known that by paying extra they could obtain rather more than the usual dance."

Westminster's cabinet member for public protection and licensing, Cllr Ian Adams, said the judge's decision set a "powerful precedent" for similar venues that they "cannot turn a blind eye to bad behaviour".

"We want to protect the character of Soho and this historic venue, but never at the cost of public safety or the dignity of those working there," he said.