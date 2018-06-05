Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary Uxbridge nightclub Liquid & envy has announced it is closing its doors.

The venue has hosted many a Brunel University student during their rite-of-passage Wednesday nights out and even featured on the big screen as the nightclub location in teen movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging .

For years, hoardes of revellers have braved the cold to queue up to party the night away, enjoying themed nights, DJ sets and VIP booths.

Of course, no night out at Liquid was complete without a late night pit stop at the kebab shop next door before a mad dash to find a taxi!

Confirming the announcement on their Facebook page , Liquid & Envy Uxbridge wrote: "The rumours are true... Liquid Uxbridge is closing on Saturday 30th June 2018.

"We would love to see your faces before we shut! Love the Liquid team xoxo"

Party-goers may be planning their next big night out in the coming weeks at the Uxbridge club so they don't miss out on one last chance to say goodbye.

And many clubbers will remember the venue way before Liquid's time when it was called 'Royales' - or delving further still - art deco cinema Regal.

Not everyone has fond memories of the student-favourite however, with one social media commenter writing: "Oh good god I thought that had gone years ago! All I remember is the manky sticky carpets and getting fag burns on the dance floor!"