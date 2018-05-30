The video will start in 8 Cancel

A decision over pop star Robbie Williams’s plans to build a basement under his Holland Park home next to a protected house belonging to rock legend Jimmy Page has been deferred.

The Angels singer's next-door neighbour - Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page - told planners he was concerned that vibration from building a basement could affect the fragile paintings in his Grade I listed home, The Towers.

Robbie Williams wants to build a single-storey basement and passageway link at the back of the historic house in Holland Park, which he bought in 2013.

His plans also include landscaping the back garden, removing and reconstructing the balcony on the ground floor and putting plant machinery underneath at his Grade II* house which was once owned by entertainer Gracie Fields. It was built in 1875 by Norman Shaw.

He has removed the existing swimming pool and wants to build a new pool at the property. The large house is next to the Grade I listed Tower House, which is owned by Heston -born Jimmy Page. It was built in the 1870s by the architect and designer William Burges.

A previous appeal to build a basement under a nearby house and part of the gardens on the other side of the Tower House was turned down by the planning inspector in 2015 because of the “delicate and important features of Tower House”.

The report before Kensington and Chelsea council's planning committee on Tuesday (May 29) noted that the current plan was different because of the distance between the buildings and the amount of structural impact.

Mr Page told the planning committee: “The house is original, fragile and irreplaceable.”

He told the council that the the applicant could not rule out any damage.

Mr Page said he was worried that the historic walls would be “vulnerable and the plaster was liable to crack”.

He said he thought the recommendations did not give “sufficient protection”.

The Tower House in Melbury Road is a unique building, he said: “It’s the vibrations I fear would cause irreversible damage. It’s so fragile.”

He added: “I feel it’s my duty to protect the house. I really do. It’s under my watch. I’ve been there since 1972. What if something falls off. You can’t replace it."

His neighbour Robbie Williams was not at the planning committee.

Planning consultant Graham Oliver said the team working on Mr Williams’ house has taken every care to ensure neighbouring property would be “adequately protected”.

He described the “weight of assessment which has been carried out”.

“We are fully aware of the significance of Tower House.”

The committee was told the team “has already set soft and hard limits of vibration, they are between 1 and 2mm.

"1mm is equivalent to a heavy truck passing by - at 1mm we are alerted.”

Work would stop if vibrations were recorded at 2mm per second. That is more stringent than most construction.

Mr Oliver said his client commissioned a model into any movement or impact of vibration “the incredibly small movements that are predicted for similar than the everyday movements due to issues like moisture.”

The committee heard they would use a rotary rig or “corkscrew” into the ground with a “very small” amount of disruption.

A report before the planning committee said: "The need to safeguard the structural stability of the application building, and also of the neighbouring Tower House, to preserve the heritage significance of these listed buildings is a key material consideration in assessing these proposals.”

Councillor Mohammed Bakhtiar said: “We have a clear policy - we don’t allow basements. This is a double basement.”

Councillor Quentin Marshall said: “No one has been able to say ‘it will not.”

He said the delicate pictures on the wall of the Tower House raised the bar and he was concerned if irrevocable damage was done.

They were told a specialist structural engineer’s report had been reviewed by two other firms.

The committee has deferred a decision to allow time for a legal agreement to be be drawn up to ensure protection to The Tower House.