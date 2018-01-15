The video will start in 8 Cancel

London Fire Brigade has warned the public to "leave firefighting to the professionals" after crews rescued a man trying to tackle a blaze at his home himself.

The man was rescued by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus after the flames took hold of the property in Horton Road, West Drayton , on Sunday (January 14).

Most of the first floor was damaged by the blaze and part of the roof was also affected, but thankfully the property occupants were uninjured.

A man from the room where the fire is believed to have started left the property before the brigade arrived. He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman said: "It appears that the fire was started by a candle left lit while the occupant had gone to sleep.

"It is important that candles are never left unattended and always away from curtains, clothing and bedding.

"The man tried to tackle the fire himself which meant there was a delay in calling the brigade.

"Thankfully a neighbour heard the commotion and dialled 999.

"We’d urge people in there is a fire in their home to get out, stay out and call 999. Leave firefighting to the professionals."

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

Only one smoke alarm was in the property at the time of the fire, on the ground floor, and it didn’t sound, according to firefighters.

The spokesman continued: "Homes need multiple smoke alarms or you won’t be properly covered.

"Ideal spots for smoke alarms include rooms where you leave electrical equipment running like satellite boxes, computers or heaters; any room where you smoke, and anywhere you charge your mobile or laptop.

"As a minimum, you should have smoke alarms on every floor - in the hallways and the rooms you use the most. It is vital that people regularly test their smoke alarms once a month."

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers from Hayes , Hillingdon and Heathrow fire stations were at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 4.04am and the fire was under control by 5.33am.

