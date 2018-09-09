Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teen slang translator has been devised by a nearby police team - featuring terms such as "peng", "bruv" and "GOAT" - in order to understand words used by London youths.

Officers from Reigate and Banstead in Surrey pooled their knowledge and experience from the beat to create the guidance board, which lists Croydon rapper Stormzy as "not the weather".

In a Facebook post Reigate Beat say it is part of a "Youth Language Training" programme aimed at helping them connect with younger residents.

Some of the terms listed like "wagwan" may seem a little out-dated, whereas the definition for "roadman", originally used to mean someone who knows the ins and outs of their area, as a "teenager who involves themselves in smoking weed, with no education, who acts 'hard' on a bike and wears a puffa jacket and a manbag" could prove controversial among young people.

Better understanding between young people and the police is vital given the growing problem of youths being sucked into a life of crime.

Either way, though this board may be tongue in cheek, it's amusing to think of police officers trying - and probably failing - to get down with the kids in any way they can.

Could the police list be out of date already? Let us know your suggestions for new ones they've missed.